Visiongain publishes Military Radar System Market 2020-2030 report

Revenue Prospects by Product Type (Ground Penetrating Radar, Weapon Locating Radar & C-RAM, Moving Target Indicator Radar, Tracking & Fire Control Radar, Surveillance & Airborne Early Warning, Weather Radar), by Range (Long, Medium, Short), by Frequency Band (VHF/UHF Band, L Band, S Band, C Band, X Band, Ku/Ka/K Band), by Application (Airborne Mapping, Air & Missile Defence, Ground Surveillance, Airspace Monitoring, Ground Force Protection & Counter Battery, Mine Detection & Underground Mapping), by End-user (Air Force, Navy, Army) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) Plus COVID-19 impact and V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, L-shaped Recovery Analysis

LONDON, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The world market for military radar systems is currently undergoing a state of flux due mainly to extensive cuts in defence budgets in many markets that have had a major impact on procurement. While counteracting spending forces are undoubtedly present in emerging markets and in new technology, they have limited effect on the military radar systems market in general. In the course of the next ten years, there will be a pressing need for acquisition and modernized radar technology, including increased access to ballistic missile technology and increasing tensions in East Asia and the Middle East, although these demands will continue to be counterbalanced by economic reality. As a consequence, Visiongain's analysis indicates that the military radar systems market is set to reach $xyz billion by 2030.

Factors such as the growth in the provision of radar systems due to growing territorial disputes between countries and the rise in military upgrades around the world drive the military radar market. Similarly, the increasing requirement to provide market growth opportunities for lightweight UAV radar and air and missile defence systems of the next generation. However, during the review period, high costs in the development and development of radar systems restrict the growth of the military radar market. The market growth is supported up until the forecast period through advanced defence technology such as electronic scanning radars, synthetic aperture radar, two-band radars, solid-state radars and plasma antenna amongst other features. The dual-band radar system is widely adopted by manufacturers on the market among these market trends. It was first installed in the United States.

Rise in Military Expenditures of Major Economies

In 2019, the global military spending reached $xyz billion in 2019, up xyz% from 2018, China and India spend the $xyz and $xyz Billion amounts on military expenditures respectively, increasing the expenditure by xyz% and xyz% compared to 2018. This increasing military expenditure is driving the demand for new technologically advanced military equipment. The military radar systems manufacturing companies are continuously investing to capture the increasing market demand and to increase their market share. The military radar systems companies are also concentrating on continuously increasing their product development activities to achieve the competitive advantage over their competitors, for instance in 2020, Raytheon developed a radar antenna for its new lower tier air-and-missile defence sensor. The next generation radar consists of three fixed arrays for providing a 360-degree view for detecting and tracking. However, due to the presence of pandemic COVID-19 the defence spending of major economies will witness a substantial decrease in the year 2020 as the focus has been shifted more t owards providing healthcare infrastructure and facilities.

The military radar systems market report 2020-2030 evaluates the current amount of expenditure on military radar systems by the governments worldwide. The growth of the military radar systems market is characterized by the rising territorial conflicts and geopolitical instabilities in regions. This report analyses leading national markets in the military radar systems market covering key topics such as current geopolitical developments, ongoing military modernisation programs of military radar systems, and teaming agreements as well as partnerships in the field of military radar systems market. Comprehensive national market coverage is also reinforced by information on recent military radar system contracts and launches, as well as company profiles of 10 leading companies that are either well established in the market, or have the potential to increase their market share in the future, and other 12 significant companies that either fill important niche markets, have a sizeable growth potential during the forecast period, or are otherwise highly relevant to the market.

This report provides market insights for below mentioned market segments and sub segment.

Global Military Radar Systems Market Size Breakdown by Product Type

• Ground Penetrating Radar

• Weapon Locating Radar & C-RAM

• Moving Target Indicator Radar

• Tracking & Fire Control Radar

• Surveillance & Airborne Early Warning

• Weather Radar

• Other Type

Global Military Radar Systems Market Size Breakdown by Range

• Long Range

• Medium Range

• Short Range

Global Military Radar Systems Market Size Breakdown by Frequency Band

• VHF/UHF Band

• L Band

• S Band

• C Band

• X Band

• Ku/Ka/K Band

• Other Frequency Band

Global Military Radar Systems Market Size Breakdown by End-User

• Air Force

• Navy

• Army

Global Military Radar Systems Market Size Breakdown by Application

• Airborne Mapping

• Air & Missile Defence

• Ground Surveillance

• Airspace Monitoring

• Ground Force Protection & Counter Battery

• Mine Detection & Underground Mapping

• Other Applications

Learn about the opportunities in 14 leading military radar systems countries with market forecasts between 2020-2030

North America

• US

• Canada

Europe

• Russia

• France

• UK

• Germany

• Italy

Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia

Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Israel

• South Africa

• Qatar

Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Venezuela

Companies covered in the report include:

Companies Profiled

Aselsan A.S

BAE Systems PLC.

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

Elbit Systems Limited

Flir Systems Inc.

Hensoldt

Israel Aerospace Industries

L3 Harris Technologies Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Company

Rheinmetal AG

Thales

Other Companies Mentioned

ARCTEC Alaska JV

Arralis

Ball Aerospace and Technologies Corp.

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

CEA Technologies

Dassault Aviation

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

Honeywell

Leonardo S.p.A.

Mercury Systems Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Saab AB

To see a report overview please e-mail contactus@visiongain.com

