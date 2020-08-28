Schedule of Government Securities auctions for September 2020 - November 2020: Auction Payment Redemption Currency Maturity Issue date date date (days) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-09-07 2020-09-09 2026-11-27 EUR 2270 LT0000670044 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-09-14 2020-09-16 2023-08-16 EUR 1064 LT0000650046 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-09-21 2020-09-23 2032-02-12 EUR 4159 LT0000612012 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-09-28 2020-09-30 2026-11-27 EUR 2249 LT0000670044 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-10-05 2020-10-07 2023-08-16 EUR 1043 LT0000650046 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-10-12 2020-10-14 2029-08-28 EUR 3240 LT0000610081 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-10-19 2020-10-21 2026-01-22 EUR 1919 LT0000650061 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-10-26 2020-10-28 2032-02-12 EUR 4124 LT0000612012 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-11-03 2020-11-05 2023-08-16 EUR 1014 LT0000650046 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-11-09 2020-11-11 2029-08-28 EUR 3212 LT0000610081 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-11-16 2020-11-18 2026-01-22 EUR 1891 LT0000650061 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-11-23 2020-11-25 2032-02-12 EUR 4096 LT0000612012 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020-11-30 2020-12-02 2023-08-16 EUR 987 LT0000650046 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before every auction date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
