DGAP-News: Fiven ASA
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
Press release
Oslo, 28.08.2020 at 12:00 CET
Fiven ASA second quarter report 2020 - Stable adjusted EBITDA in spite of revenue decline
Fiven continues to expect that the markets will remain challenging in the short term, with activity levels likely to remain subdued into Q3 and limited visibility into Q4. However, the strategy remains on track to grow on specialty/customized products.
Under those uncertain conditions, Fiven continues to have a strong focus on costs and cash. This means the group will continue to align production capacity and the supply chain to the level of market demand without compromising on ability to meet customer requirements. The need to reduce administration goes hand in hand with reduction in production and will foster a more efficient and leaner organization fully fit and scalable when the market is coming back.
The full second quarter report 2020 can be downloaded from https://www.fiven.com/company-information/investor-relations/reports/
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
28.08.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
1124771 28.08.2020