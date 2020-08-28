As from August 31, 2020, Bayn Europe AB will be listed under its new company name, Bayn Group AB. New company name: Bayn Group AB --------------------------------------- Unchanged short name: BAYN --------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0006261046 --------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 103618 --------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 52800399.