Blue Harvest Fisheries: Blue Harvest Makes Good on Commitment to New Bedford Fishing Community with Launch of Refitted Groundfish Vessels

NEW BEDFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2020 / This week, Blue Harvest Fisheries launched the Carrabassett, the second of three refitted groundfish vessels the company is launching this year. Our investment in these vessels, which were purchased in February from the family of Carlos Rafael, demonstrates Blue Harvest's continued commitment to New Bedford's rich fishing culture, and our investment in the city's waterfront community.

The Allagash, an 83-foot trawler previously known as the Southern Crusader II, was the first to enter Blue Harvest's growing fleet with its launch in July. The Carrabassett is a 78-foot trawler previously known as the Cowboy. The Schelvis, an 85-foot trawler previously known as the Glaucus, is scheduled to launch later this fall.

"We promised when we acquired these vessels that we would be keeping them in New Bedford, and that we would be investing in this city's historic fishing industry. Those weren't just words to us," said Keith Decker, President and CEO of Blue Harvest. "We're proud of the improvements we've made to these vessels, which will provide good jobs here in New Bedford, and high-quality seafood around the country."

In addition to being renamed and repainted in Blue Harvest colors, all three vessels are being completely reoutfitted with new fishing gear and updated electronics. The Allagash and Carrabassett have also had their decks reconfigured so catch can be more quickly sorted, cleaned and stored.

The Schelvis is undergoing far greater changes that will allow catch to be stored in superchilled tanks of water that will help keep the fish fresher, longer.

Blue Harvest's groundfish fleet targets some of the healthiest fish stocks in the country, including haddock, ocean perch, and Atlantic pollock, which have all been underfished in recent years. The launch of these refitted vessels will help us meet demand for these underutilized and sustainable species.

The vessels, and their permits, are among twelve vessels and 27 fishing permits Blue Harvest purchased in February from the Carlos Rafael family.

The rest of Blue Harvest's groundfish fleet includes the Blue Canyon, Morue, Harmony, Nobska, Teresa Marie III, and Teresa Marie IV.

Blue Harvest Fisheries is a leading supplier of premium quality seafood sustainably harvested from MSC certified fisheries in the U.S. The company operates its own fleet of 15 scallop and 9 groundfish vessels as well as offload facilities in Newport News, VA and Fairhaven, MA, and an SQF certified waterfront manufacturing facility in New Bedford, MA. The Blue Harvest Fisheries product line features sea scallops, Pacific cod, haddock, ocean perch (Acadian redfish) and Atlantic pollock (saithe). The company also offers swordfish and tuna from approved third-party vessels. Blue Harvest Fisheries products are sold fresh and frozen under the Blue Harvest brand to leading restaurants, wholesalers and distributors across the U.S. and abroad. The company also offers custom processing and is a supplier of private label products to retailers and food service distributors. For more information visit www.blueharvestfisheries.com.

