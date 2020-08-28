Longyuan Power has signed a deal to build a 2 GW hybrid wind-solar-storage project in Inner Mongolia. JA Solar and Sungrow, meanwhile, said that they have supplied PV modules and inverters for a 133 MW solar-wind project in South Korea.Longyuan Power said this week that it has signed an agreement with the government of Chifeng, Inner Mongolia, to build a 2 GW hybrid wind-solar-storage project. It will feature 1 .2 GW of wind, 800 MW of PV power, and 200 MWh of storage capacity. JA Solar will supply PV modules for a 133 MW hybrid solar-wind project in South Korea, under construction by local EPC ...

