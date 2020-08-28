Deepak Agarwal Reflects on Lessons Learned from a Childhood in Entrepreneurship

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2020 / Growing up as a first-generation American, Deepak "Dee" Agarwal, a founder and c-suite executive of several large online retailers, had a lot to learn about business and respect from his immigrant parents. Originally from Rajasthan, a bustling business region in India where everything revolves around commerce, Dee's parents taught him from an early age about the importance of building a sturdy foundation, both in terms of core values and capital.

Deepak's family taught him the value of money and how to be frugal through their actions. "My father always used to turn off the lights when he left a room," Dee recounts. "Early on, I was taught the value of 'money' and that if you don't respect 'money,' it will never come to you. I believe that value ingrained early on has led me down the path of capital efficiency in my business models."

For Dee, business is more than just numbers. It involves respect for capital and the people who work tirelessly to help bring his visions to life. Throughout his career, Dee has maintained the perspective that business is a simple concept: "If you buy something for $1.00 and sell it for $1.10, the delta is your profit. That is at the heart of what commerce is."

As the former CEO and founder of Nomorerack.com, Dee was able to guide the company to its success as a powerful multi-category online retailer. Keeping his core values and financial wisdom at the center of his business operations, Deepak was able to turn his once dream into a fruitful reality within a matter of years.

Now a successful entrepreneur who has built several businesses from the ground up, Dee attributes his business success to the powerful lessons he learned from observing his parents. He fully appreciates how his upbringing empowered him to become the person he is today.

"Going through several businesses, you learn a lot. The day you stop learning is the day you stop growing. The basics and foundation never change. I was lucky to have parents that instilled a strong foundation. Beyond that, every day I am learning."

Dee hopes to instill in his children the same values that his parents cultivated in him as a child. When asked what advice, if any, he had for parents with enterprising young children, he replied, "Irrespective of your wealth, aside from the core values that go with being a good human being, you should instill a strong understanding of the value of capital and respect for capital from day one."

