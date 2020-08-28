Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc.: Torchlight Announces Drilling Completion on New Hazel Project Horizontal Well

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2020 / Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) ("Torchlight" or the "Company"), today reported that the recently announced well drilled by the option holders on the Hazel acreage has been drilled and cased. The rig will be released and preparations made for the frac to be delivered in early October. The horizontal portion of the well was successfully steered in the Wolfcamp A zone from start to finish and reached an approximate horizontal length of 7500 feet.

"It is positive news that the Flying B Ranch #4H was drilled successfully and stayed in zone to the desired horizontal length," stated John Brda CEO of Torchlight. "The stimulation on this well will be significantly larger with 3200 pounds of sand per foot in order to maximize the potential production from the wellbore."

