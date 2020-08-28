Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2020) - Investorideas.com, a global news source and leading investor resource covering cleantech and renewable energy stocks (Renewableenergystocks.com) issue a sector snapshot looking at recent acquisition, growth and expansion news from publicly traded companies in the sector, featuring Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. (OTC Pink: DGWR) and how investors can benefit.

According to Morningstar, "Interest in sustainable investing has grown tremendously in recent years, and our research has shown that this applies to most investors, regardless of gender or age. Given this rise in popularity, a growing number of asset managers and public companies are making sustainability-focused changes."

Continued: "As Morningstar's Director of Sustainability Research, Jon Hale noted in his Sustainable Funds US Landscape Report; many "companies started off 2020 by issuing significant commitments to sustainability." Along with these commitments, asset flows into sustainable funds increased fourfold in 2019 alone and continue to see record inflows so far this year."

Seeing the wave of the future, Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. (OTC Pink: DGWR), a sustainable waste and recycle management services company for commercial customers just announced that it signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire the assets of Amwaste, Inc., a commercial waste and debris disposal services company serving the Golden Isles region of coastal Georgia.

With a long history in tech and renewable energy, Lloyd Spencer, President of Deep Green Waste & Recycling discussed his acquisition strategy with Investor Ideas in a podcast released in July saying. "Some of the acquisitions are going to be what people call traditional; recycling and waste management companies. We're looking for profitable companies, companies that are already in the business and have been have been in the industry for as many as 20 years. So we're what we're looking at is any number of companies that have experience as waste haulers, recyclers. Beyond that, we're also looking at how we can build partnerships with companies that are doing some unique things in recycling, like plastics, recycling and food waste."

Based in Brunswick, Georgia, Amwaste serves customers in Glynn County and surrounding areas, where the company has built a solid customer base and has established a strong reputation for quality service. Amwaste operates in a vibrant, high-growth area of the southeastern United States and will be a key element for developing Deep Green's business.

"This acquisition is strategic because it will help us expand our footprint for delivering innovative waste and recycle management services to commercial customers in Georgia while executing an important step in our growth strategy," said Lloyd Spencer, President and CEO of Deep Green. "We look forward to bringing Amwaste into the Deep Green family and developing Amwaste to its fullest potential."

Deep Green expects to sign a Definitive Asset Purchase Agreement after completing its due diligence.

Looking to the bright future of ESG investing, Brookfield Asset Management announced the appointment of Mark Carney as a Vice Chair and Head of ESG and Impact Fund Investing. Mark brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his role at Brookfield. He is currently the United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance and is a longtime advocate for sustainability, specifically with regard to the management and reduction of climate risks.

Continued: "Mark will expand on Brookfield's existing strengths in ESG investing with the development of a group of funds that will work to combine positive social and environmental outcomes with strong risk-adjusted returns for investors. The funds will make ESG-focused investments that are both capable of delivering measurable outcomes against specific impact goals and consistent with Brookfield's extensive experience investing in high-quality, sustainable assets that form the backbone of the global economy."

Continued: "Carney remarked, "With an accelerated transition to a net zero economy imperative for climate sustainability and one of the greatest commercial opportunities of our time, I'm looking forward to building on Brookfield's leading positions in renewable energy and sustainability to the benefit of its investors and society."

Lloyd Spencer, President of Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. (OTC Pink: DGWR) told Investor Ideas following their recent news, "Working with investors, especially those who value sustainable ESG investment strategies to complete these acquisitions, as well as partnership with innovative universities and start-ups, we are confident that Deep Green Waste and Recycling can grow into a leading waste and recycling services industry player."

Bloomberg recently reported, "At the moment when so many industries are staggered by the coronavirus pandemic, investors are beating the market by putting their money in companies committed to environmental, social and governance priorities favoring transparency, diversity and sustainability."

"ESG is where profits are, signaling that doing the right thing increasingly is the smartest bet."

About Investorideas.com - News that Inspires Big Investing Ideas Investorideas.com is a recognized news source publishing third party news, research and original financial content.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. Disclosure: Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. (DGWR) is a paid monthly news and publishing client on Investorideas.com.

