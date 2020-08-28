Point Roberts, Washington and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2020) - Investorideas.com, a global investor news source covering Artificial Intelligence (AI) brings you today's special edition ofThe AI Eye, watching stock news, deal tracker and advancements in artificial intelligence, featuring an exclusive interview with the CTO of GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH).

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH) has completed the first phase of development for its intelligent human vital signs device, qTerm, according to a recent press release. Phase 1 consisted of designing the device's size and physical dimensions, which the company's CTO, Danny Rittman, described as being "very similar to a car ignition button."

Rittman explained how, in the first version of the device, a mere touch of the finger sets off sensors which record the user's temperature, (and in later versions other vital signs) and convey it to an AI-powered mobile app.

"There's a few sets of sensors sitting under the button," he said. "These sensors kick into effect, take the measurements - temperature, and later heart rate etc… and send it immediately to the mobile app."

Users will receive a timely visual and audio alert if the temperature reading is abnormal. The app will then keep a history for the user's records and provide numerical and statistical data about the user's body temperature.

A key challenge of Phase 1, Rittman explained, was in fashioning the device to be small enough to be convenient, without sacrificing its advanced technical functions.

"We invested extra effort into making the device fairly small, [but] not too small - we need to get a good measurement of the human finger - yet it's going to be handy and small enough to be easy to carry in a pocket, purse, or fixed to a cellular phone," he said.

The AI-powered qTerm mobile app anonymously and securely collects the user's vital signs data, contributing to a worldwide "thermal map," something Rittman identifies as the device's distinguishing feature.

"This is the key highlight of the device," he said. "The device itself, the actual hardware and technology inside the device, are quite straightforward. We have a nice Bluetooth (the most advanced Bluetooth system), we have a GPS of course … all these are things the world already knows. There's nothing new there."

"That's the main thing. Every person is going to be put on the world map for the benefit of the community."

With Phase 1 completed and the device's physical dimensions settled, Rittman outlined the next step in qTerm's development, and stressed the company's imperative of going to market and joining the battle against COVID-19.

"For Phase II we're going into the actual electronic implementation and design of the subsystem of the qTerm device, and working on the Bluetooth system, the power management system, the sensing system - that's Phase 2," he said. Along with that, we're trying to bring an initial product to the market as soon as possible, and try to fight this pandemic."





qTerm - Human Vitals Device - Powered by AI

Host: Sam Mowers, Investorideas.com

