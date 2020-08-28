DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on acquisition of the issuer's voting shares (stakes) or foreign issuer's securities representing the issuer's voting shares by the issuer and/or organization controlled by the issuer

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on acquisition of the issuer's voting shares (stakes) or foreign issuer's securities representing the issuer's voting shares by the issuer and/or organization controlled by the issuer 28-Aug-2020 / 13:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement[i] on acquisition of the issuer's voting shares (stakes) or foreign issuer's securities representing the issuer's voting shares by the issuer and/or organization controlled by the issuer Type of organization that acquired the issuer's voting shares: the issuer. Object of acquisition: the issuer's voting shares. Identifying attributes of the issuer's voting shares: ordinary registered non-documentary shares, international securities identification number (ISIN): RU0008926258, state registration number of the issue of the securities and their state registration date: 1-01-00155-? dated 24 June 2003. Number of the issuer's voting shares acquired by the relevant organization: 500,000 shares. Grounds for acquisition by the relevant organization of the issuer's voting shares: the judgment of the arbitration court of Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug - Yugra in case No. A75-3847/2019 dated 01.10.2019 which entered into force on 02.11.2019. Number of the issuer's voting shares held by the issuer before the acquisition of the issuer's voting shares: 579,979 shares. Number of the issuer's voting shares held by the issuer after the acquisition of the issuer's voting shares: 1,079,979 shares. Date of acquisition by the relevant organization of the issuer's voting shares: 25.08.2020. Date on which the issuer became aware of its acquisition of the issuer's voting shares: 28.08.2020. Website used by the issuer to disclose information: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information. ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 83139 EQS News ID: 1124819 End of Announcement EQS News Service

