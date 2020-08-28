MZ North America: MZ Group to Sponsor LD Micro 500 Virtual Investor Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2020 / MZ Group (MZ), the world's largest independent investor relations and corporate communications firm, today announced their participation as sponsors of the 2020 LD 500 virtual Investor Conference, hosted by LD Micro and taking place virtually September 1 - 4, 2020.
MZ works with top management to support IR strategies utilizing distinct products and services geared towards building a sustainable public brand. MZ serves as a premier informational resource for institutional investors, family offices, brokers, analysts, private investors, and the media which creates a dynamic audience and assists in diversifying its clients' shareholder base.
MZ's core services include IR consulting & outreach, ESG consulting, SPAC Alpha IR+, financial & social media, market intelligence and other technology solutions.
MZ clients presenting at this year's LD 500 conference include:
Company
Exchange/Ticker
Presentation
Webcast
Bright Mountain Media
OTCQB: BMTM
09/02/20 at 12:20 pm ET
Link
Marrone Bio Innovations
NASDAQ: MBII
09/02/20 at 1:20 pm ET
Link
Calyxt
NASDAQ: CLXT
09/02/20 at 12:40 pm ET
Link
Resonant
NASDAQ: RESN
09/03/20 at 1:40 pm ET
Link
AquaBounty Technologies
NASDAQ: AQB
09/02/20 at 12:00 pm ET
Link
MamaMancini's Holdings
OTCQB: MMMB
09/02/20 at 1:00 pm ET
Link
Lightwave Logic
OTCQB: LWLG
09/02/20 at 12:40 pm ET
Link
Trxade Group
NASDAQ: MEDS
09/02/20 at 1:40 pm ET
Link
GreenBox POS
OTCQB: GRBX
09/03/20 at 1:00 pm ET
Link
Cemtrex
NASDAQ: CETX
09/01/20 at 2:00 pm ET
Link
Summit Wireless
NASDAQ: WISA
09/02/20 at 12:00 pm ET
Link
Sigma Labs
NASDAQ: SGLB
09/03/20 at 2:40 pm ET
Link
C-Bond Systems
OTC: CBNT
09/02/20 at 12:20 pm ET
Link
Mohawk Group Holdings
NASDAQ: MWK
09/04/20 at 1:40 pm ET
Link
The LD Micro 500 is focused on unique investment opportunities in the small- and mid-cap space, including virtual 1-on-1 and small group meetings. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting at the conference, please contact your LD Micro representative or MZ representative.
About MZ Group
MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by an exclusive one-stop-shop approach, MZ works with top management to support the clients' business strategy in six integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach - full service investor relations and outreach; 2) ESG Consulting - reporting technology platform; 3) SPAC Alpha IR+ - providing critical and timely guidance for SPACs; 4) Financial & Social Media - lead generation and social media relations; 5) Market Intelligence - real time ownership monitoring; 6) Technology Solutions - webhosting, webcasting, distribution services, conference calls, CRM, and board portals. MZ North America has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Minneapolis, Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.
