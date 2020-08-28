MZ North America: MZ Group to Sponsor LD Micro 500 Virtual Investor Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2020 / MZ Group (MZ), the world's largest independent investor relations and corporate communications firm, today announced their participation as sponsors of the 2020 LD 500 virtual Investor Conference, hosted by LD Micro and taking place virtually September 1 - 4, 2020.

MZ works with top management to support IR strategies utilizing distinct products and services geared towards building a sustainable public brand. MZ serves as a premier informational resource for institutional investors, family offices, brokers, analysts, private investors, and the media which creates a dynamic audience and assists in diversifying its clients' shareholder base.

MZ's core services include IR consulting & outreach, ESG consulting, SPAC Alpha IR+, financial & social media, market intelligence and other technology solutions.

MZ clients presenting at this year's LD 500 conference include:

Company Exchange/Ticker Presentation Webcast Bright Mountain Media OTCQB: BMTM 09/02/20 at 12:20 pm ET Link Marrone Bio Innovations NASDAQ: MBII 09/02/20 at 1:20 pm ET Link Calyxt NASDAQ: CLXT 09/02/20 at 12:40 pm ET Link Resonant NASDAQ: RESN 09/03/20 at 1:40 pm ET Link AquaBounty Technologies NASDAQ: AQB 09/02/20 at 12:00 pm ET Link MamaMancini's Holdings OTCQB: MMMB 09/02/20 at 1:00 pm ET Link Lightwave Logic OTCQB: LWLG 09/02/20 at 12:40 pm ET Link Trxade Group NASDAQ: MEDS 09/02/20 at 1:40 pm ET Link GreenBox POS OTCQB: GRBX 09/03/20 at 1:00 pm ET Link Cemtrex NASDAQ: CETX 09/01/20 at 2:00 pm ET Link Summit Wireless NASDAQ: WISA 09/02/20 at 12:00 pm ET Link Sigma Labs NASDAQ: SGLB 09/03/20 at 2:40 pm ET Link C-Bond Systems OTC: CBNT 09/02/20 at 12:20 pm ET Link Mohawk Group Holdings NASDAQ: MWK 09/04/20 at 1:40 pm ET Link

The LD Micro 500 is focused on unique investment opportunities in the small- and mid-cap space, including virtual 1-on-1 and small group meetings. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting at the conference, please contact your LD Micro representative or MZ representative.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by an exclusive one-stop-shop approach, MZ works with top management to support the clients' business strategy in six integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach - full service investor relations and outreach; 2) ESG Consulting - reporting technology platform; 3) SPAC Alpha IR+ - providing critical and timely guidance for SPACs; 4) Financial & Social Media - lead generation and social media relations; 5) Market Intelligence - real time ownership monitoring; 6) Technology Solutions - webhosting, webcasting, distribution services, conference calls, CRM, and board portals. MZ North America has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Minneapolis, Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

