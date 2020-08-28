Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Die nächste große Story nach Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) - nur ganz anders!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
28.08.2020 | 14:32
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MZ North America: MZ Group to Sponsor LD Micro 500 Virtual Investor Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2020 / MZ Group (MZ), the world's largest independent investor relations and corporate communications firm, today announced their participation as sponsors of the 2020 LD 500 virtual Investor Conference, hosted by LD Micro and taking place virtually September 1 - 4, 2020.

MZ works with top management to support IR strategies utilizing distinct products and services geared towards building a sustainable public brand. MZ serves as a premier informational resource for institutional investors, family offices, brokers, analysts, private investors, and the media which creates a dynamic audience and assists in diversifying its clients' shareholder base.

MZ's core services include IR consulting & outreach, ESG consulting, SPAC Alpha IR+, financial & social media, market intelligence and other technology solutions.

MZ clients presenting at this year's LD 500 conference include:

Company

Exchange/Ticker

Presentation

Webcast

Bright Mountain Media

OTCQB: BMTM

09/02/20 at 12:20 pm ET

Link

Marrone Bio Innovations

NASDAQ: MBII

09/02/20 at 1:20 pm ET

Link

Calyxt

NASDAQ: CLXT

09/02/20 at 12:40 pm ET

Link

Resonant

NASDAQ: RESN

09/03/20 at 1:40 pm ET

Link

AquaBounty Technologies

NASDAQ: AQB

09/02/20 at 12:00 pm ET

Link

MamaMancini's Holdings

OTCQB: MMMB

09/02/20 at 1:00 pm ET

Link

Lightwave Logic

OTCQB: LWLG

09/02/20 at 12:40 pm ET

Link

Trxade Group

NASDAQ: MEDS

09/02/20 at 1:40 pm ET

Link

GreenBox POS

OTCQB: GRBX

09/03/20 at 1:00 pm ET

Link

Cemtrex

NASDAQ: CETX

09/01/20 at 2:00 pm ET

Link

Summit Wireless

NASDAQ: WISA

09/02/20 at 12:00 pm ET

Link

Sigma Labs

NASDAQ: SGLB

09/03/20 at 2:40 pm ET

Link

C-Bond Systems

OTC: CBNT

09/02/20 at 12:20 pm ET

Link

Mohawk Group Holdings

NASDAQ: MWK

09/04/20 at 1:40 pm ET

Link

The LD Micro 500 is focused on unique investment opportunities in the small- and mid-cap space, including virtual 1-on-1 and small group meetings. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting at the conference, please contact your LD Micro representative or MZ representative.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by an exclusive one-stop-shop approach, MZ works with top management to support the clients' business strategy in six integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach - full service investor relations and outreach; 2) ESG Consulting - reporting technology platform; 3) SPAC Alpha IR+ - providing critical and timely guidance for SPACs; 4) Financial & Social Media - lead generation and social media relations; 5) Market Intelligence - real time ownership monitoring; 6) Technology Solutions - webhosting, webcasting, distribution services, conference calls, CRM, and board portals. MZ North America has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Minneapolis, Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

Contact:

MZ North America
Ted Haberfield, Chairman & President
Direct: 760-755-2716
thaberfield@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: MZ North America



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/603732/MZ-Group-to-Sponsor-LD-Micro-500-Virtual-Investor-Conference

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.