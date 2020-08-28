With the increasing demand for convenience, ready-to-eat food products, and changing lifestyles, the global processed food industry has seen substantial growth in recent years. However, seasonal deficiency of raw materials, storage constraints, transportation issues, and rising competition are some of the challenges that require processed food industry players to alter their business strategies. Infiniti's research experts have 16+ years of expertise in offering competitive intelligence solutions to help processed food industry players stay relevant in this competitive industry. In their recent engagement Infiniti's competitive intelligence experts helped a processed food manufacturer and supplier enhance market share by 23% within one year.

The increasing demand for ready-to-eat food products, and the increasing working women population are aiding the processed food industry growth. However, seasonal deficiency of raw materials, storage and transportation issues, and rising competition are increasing challenges for companies operating in the industry. Owing to such challenges, manufacturers need to alter their business strategies to stay relevant in the marketplace," says a processed food industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client, a processed food manufacturer and supplier, sought to keep up with growing demand and competition, by revamping their business strategy. Additionally, they struggled with major processed food industry challenges, such as the seasonal deficiency of raw materials, storage constraints, transportation issues, and adapting to technological developments. However, the processed food industry client lacked the capability and resources to gather comprehensive insights into the market. Therefore, the client sought to partner with Infiniti to leverage our expertise in offering competitive intelligence solutions.

Our Approach:

Infiniti's competitive intelligence experts developed a four-phase approach to assist the processed food industry client. The approach included the following:

Market scanning and monitoring analysis to analyze industry developments and market changes

Competitive benchmarking analysis to compare the client's offerings with the top industry players

Inventory management solutions to identify warehouse and transportation issues

Technology assessment to identify the latest technologies and processes

Business Outcome:

With Infiniti's competitive intelligence solutions, the processed food industry client was able to keep pace with the market changes and demand fluctuations in the industry. The client gathered comprehensive insights into their competitors' offerings and strategic initiatives. The client was also able to resolve storage issues by revamping their warehouse according to the analysis of their competitors' infrastructure facilities. Additionally, with robust packaging techniques, the client was able to transport perishable items without damage.

By leveraging Infiniti's competitive intelligence solutions, the processed food industry client was also able to:

Automate their processes and speed up production and distribution activities

Better plan supply chain activities, and resolve transportation and storage issues

Enhance market share by 23% within one year of leveraging our solution

