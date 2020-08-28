SunPower and Maxeon Solar Technologies finalized their plan to split into two independent entities, while Austrian solar developer Energy BG 1 revealed plans to build a huge unsubsidized solar project in Bulgaria.SunPower and Maxeon Solar Technologies have finally completed a strategic transaction they announced last November to separate into two independent public companies. "Now is the right time for this strategic spinoff, allowing both SunPower and Maxeon to invest in key programs to drive their future profitable growth," said SunPower CEO Tom Werner. Jeff Waters will serve as CEO of Singapore-based ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...