Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Die nächste große Story nach Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) - nur ganz anders!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RAG9 ISIN: CA62948Q1072 Ticker-Symbol: EFW 
Berlin
28.08.20
08:08 Uhr
0,201 Euro
-0,016
-7,32 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NXT ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NXT ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
28.08.2020 | 15:08
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NXT Energy Solutions Inc.: NXT Energy Solutions to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2020 / NXT Energy Solutions Inc. ("NXT" or the "Company") (TSX:SFD)(OTCQB:NSFDF) today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 investor conference on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 1:40 pm MDT / 3:40 pm EDT. George Liszicasz (CEO) and Eugene Woychyshyn (CFO) will be presenting to a live virtual audience.

Mr. Liszicasz and Mr. Woychyshyn will host investor meetings throughout the conference. 1-on-1 investor meetings with NXT are available and will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference. Please register at https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/ for the 1-on-1 meetings.

LD 500 Virtual Conference for Investors September 1st through 4th

Presentation Date: Thursday, September 3, 2020

Presentation Time: 1:40 pm Mountain Time/3:40 pm Eastern Time

View NXT's profile here at: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/NSFDF

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

About NXT Energy Solutions Inc.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. is a Calgary based technology company whose proprietary SFD® survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used both onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with exploration potential. The SFD® survey system enables our clients to focus their hydrocarbon exploration decisions concerning land commitments, data acquisition expenditures and prospect prioritization on areas with the greatest potential. SFD® is environmentally friendly and unaffected by ground security issues or difficult terrain and is the registered trademark of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. provides its clients with an effective and reliable method to reduce time, costs, and risks related to exploration.

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Eugene WoychyshynMr. George Liszicasz
VP of Finance & CFOPresident & CEO
+1-403-206-0805+1-403-206-0800
nxt_info@nxtenergy.com nxt_info@nxtenergy.com
www.nxtenergy.com www.nxtenergy.com

SOURCE: NXT Energy Solutions Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/603774/NXT-Energy-Solutions-to-Present-at-The-LD-500-Virtual-Conference

NXT ENERGY SOLUTIONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.