The non-alcoholic beverage industry has witnessed growth recently due to higher levels of disposable income, increasing young-adult demographic, and increased demand for premium non-alcoholic beverages. Additionally, the non-alcoholic ready-to-drink market has grown immensely over recent years. However, dynamic market trends and high competition are posing challenges for non-alcoholic beverage industry players. Infiniti's market intelligence solutions help companies understand market trends, customer behavior, competitors' strategic initiatives, and the market landscape. In the client engagement discussed below, Infiniti's market intelligence experts helped a non-alcoholic beverage industry player generate sales, and improve revenue substantially.

"The hyper-competitive and dynamic nature of the non-alcoholic beverage industry necessitates companies to keep pace with changing market trends and consumer behavior. As such, companies are partnering with Infiniti Research to gain comprehensive insights into the current market landscape, customer behavior, and competitive landscape for better planning and decision-making," says a non-alcoholic beverage industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client, a leader in the European non-alcoholic beverage industrywitnessed stagnant growth for three consecutive years, and loss of market share to competitors. The client wanted to capitalize on profitable market opportunities to gain a competitive edge, keep up with regional market developments, and evolving customer needs. Therefore, the non-alcoholic beverage industry player sought to leverage Infiniti's expertise in offering custom market intelligence solutions. During the ten-week engagement, the client also wanted to understand popular trends, undertake strategies to protect margins, and invest in product development.

Our Approach:

Infiniti's experts developed a four-phase market intelligence solution to assist the non-alcoholic beverage industry client. The approach included the following:

Trend analysis to help the client keep pace with current trends in the market

Customer intelligence study to understand factors that influence customer behavior

Competitive intelligence study to help the client stay on top competitors' strategic initiatives

Product research engagement to help the client analyze the complete product development lifecycle

Business Outcome:

With Infiniti's market intelligence solution, the non-alcoholic beverage industry client gained a comprehensive understanding of evolving customer needs and spending patterns in the market. Also, by increasing investment in product development and focus on the non-alcoholic ready-to-drink category, the client enhanced profit margins and sales. The client was also able to make better strategic decisions before their competitors.

By leveraging Infiniti's market intelligence solutions, the non-alcoholic beverage industry client was also able to:

Successfully launched a new health drink

Generated over €3 million in revenue

Increased revenue by 57%

