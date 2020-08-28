Novamind Ventures Inc.: Novamind Appoints Dr. Reid Robison as Chief Medical Officer

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2020 / Novamind Ventures Inc. ("Novamind"), a mental health and wellness company specialized in psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, is pleased to announce that Reid Robison, MD, MBA, has been appointed Chief Medical Officer ("CMO") of Novamind.

Dr. Robison co-founded Cedar Psychiatry LLC and Cedar Clinical Research LLC, organizations that were acquired by Novamind in July 2019. Dr. Robison is a thought leader in psychedelic medicine, widely recognized for his contributions as a clinician and researcher towards the use of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy in psychiatry.

Dr. Robison commented: "Novamind sits at the forefront of one of the most exciting opportunities to improve mental healthcare in our lifetimes. This partnership will allow us to develop and share new ways of helping individuals and families struggling with mental health conditions, especially those for whom traditional treatments have been ineffective. I am enthusiastic about this role with Novamind, where together we will advance scientific research and create access to psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy for those who need it most."

Dr. Robison is a board-certified psychiatrist with fellowship training in neurodevelopmental genetics and clinical research. He has led over 100 clinical trials in neuropsychiatry and co-directed the University of Utah's molecular genetics laboratory. Dr. Robison serves as the Coordinating Investigator for the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies' (MAPS) phase II clinical trial examining MDMA-assisted psychotherapy for the treatment of eating disorders. He also serves as the Medical Director for the Center for Change, a highly respected eating disorder treatment center.

Dr. Robison was among the first clinicians to prescribe ketamine off-label for the treatment of depression in Utah. In 2011, he obtained his first grant to study ketamine and developed the ketamine depression protocols for the Intermountain Medical Center, Utah's largest hospital. In 2012, Dr. Robison led the Utah site for the pivotal ketamine study for treatment-resistant depression by Janssen, leading to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Spravato. Currently, Dr. Robison supervises and trains ketamine-assisted psychotherapy practitioners across Utah, and to date has guided thousands of ketamine therapy journeys and, and hundreds of Spravato dosing sessions.

As a social entrepreneur, Dr. Robison has built and sold a number of purpose-driven companies including Anolinx Inc., a healthcare data analytics firm acquired by the Bennett Group in 2012. In 2012, he co-founded a personalized medicine company called Tute Genomics Inc., which received venture capital financing from investors including Tencent and Intermountain Healthcare, before being acquired in 2016 by PerianDx Inc., where Dr. Robison continues to serve as a Director.

Dr. Robison is active in numerous philanthropic pursuits. He currently volunteers as adjunct faculty at the University of Utah, Brigham Young University, and Utah Valley University. In 2010, he founded the Polizzi Clinic, a non-profit organization that provides free mental healthcare services to Utah's uninsured. In January 2020, he co-hosted the Intermountain Psychedelics Symposium, a psychedelics community and awareness event with 500+ attendees.

Yaron Conforti, Chief Executive Officer of Novamind commented: "Dr. Robison's appointment as Novamind's CMO is the culmination of a collaboration that began in 2019. Building on his foundational work as a clinician and researcher, Novamind is positioned to make significant contributions to responsibly shaping the future of psychedelic medicine."

