Freitag, 28.08.2020
Anzeige

PR Newswire
28.08.2020 | 16:28
First Sentinel Plc - Result of GM

PR Newswire

London, August 28

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU No. 596/2014) ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain and shall therefore cease to be inside information.

28 August 2020

First Sentinel Plc

("First Sentinel" or the "Company")

Results of General Meeting

First Sentinel announces that at the Company's General Meeting ("GM") held virtually, as permitted by, and in accordance with, the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020, on 24 August 2020 all the resolutions set out in the Notice of General Meeting dated 31 July 2020 (Resolution no. 1 - "to receive the annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019"; and Resolution no. 2 - "to approve the Directors' remuneration report in the form set out in the Company's annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019") were duly passed by Shareholders.

First Sentinel is an alternative investment company, which provides growth capital for public and private company investments. First Sentinel invests in a range of debt and equity instruments in target portfolio companies.


The Company's website is https://first-sentinel.com


For further corporate information, please contact:

Mr. Brian Stockbridge
CEO
First Sentinel Plc
Tel: + 44 (0) 7876 888 011

AQSE Corporate Advisor
Beaumont Cornish Limited
James Biddle / Roland Cornish
Tel: +44(0)20 7628 3396

