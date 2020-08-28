Endesa, the Spanish unit of Italian power group Enel, is using a new technology in the construction of three solar parks in southern Spain. From pv magazine Spain Enel Green Power España, a unit of Endesa, is applying a new technology for the construction of a 50 MW solar park near Seville and two large-scale PV plants near Badajoz, in southern Spain. The Badajoz plants will have capacities of 49.9 MW and 41.9 MW. Endesa is applying technologies such as exoskeletons to facilitate the assembly of solar panels, integrated junctions, state-of-the-art surveillance systems, and detection cameras. The ...

