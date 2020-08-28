Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, has announced the completion of its latestsuccess story that highlights the challenges faced by air cargo service providers due to the pandemic outbreak and illustrates how analytics can help tackle them. Request more information to gain detailed insights into the success story.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200828005007/en/

Supply Chain Analytics Platform Deployment for an Air Cargo Company

According to Quantzig's supply chain analytics experts, "Enabling organization-wide access to real-time and unified data sets will help tackle most of the supply chain challenges facing businesses today."

Increasing fuel prices, security threats, changing supply chain strategies, increasing logistical complexities, and provider consolidation have the air cargo industry in a tailspin. Learning how to tackle these challenges is essential for air freight service providers to thrive in the future. This success story offers in-depth insights into how Quantzig helped a US-based air freight services provider to deploy an analytics platform that leverages supply chain analytics to offer real-time insights and improve business processes. The case study aligns perfectly with Quantzig's commitment to helping clients in the aviation sector improve process efficiency through better use of data and insights.

Quantzig's analytics experts can help you leverage advanced statistical algorithms to design the best-fitting strategy for your business. Request a FREE proposal to gain comprehensive insights into our offerings.

In today's dynamic business scenario, harnessing the power of analytics to master the supply chain management in the air freight services sector is not a set-in-stone process. It requires staying up-to-date in terms of technology and data, using analytics effectively to connect the pieces and facilitate decisions and always being prepared to respond and adapt. With a similar intent, the client in this study wanted to identify siloed efforts across their supply network and formulate one business ambition for analytics deployment. They approached our experts for a robust solution that can help them tackle their challenges as well as lay the foundation for future developments.

Book a FREE solution demo to learn how you can optimize every aspect that impacts your supply chain process using advanced supply chain analytics solutions.

How did supply chain analytics benefit the air cargo company:

Made relevant supply chain data accessible Established the foundation for improving efficiencies Created a single ambition for analytics deployment

Our innovative analytics methodologies can help you improve decision-making to drive outcomes by embedding systemized capabilities into your day-to-day business processes. Talk to our analytics experts to learn more.

How did Quantzig help the client achieve the benefits listed above-

Conducted an in-depth analytics maturity assessment

Enhanced decision making by leveraging real-time datasets

Built a reference architecture for new supply chain analytics platform

Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter to keep abreast of the upcoming trends in supply chain analytics.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200828005007/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Quantzig

Eva Sharma

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us