Eurocann International Plc - Six Months Results to 31 May 2020

Since the final results released last month, Eurocann has continued to consider opportunities within the medicinal cannabis sector, whilst prudently working to strengthen its balance sheet through making select investments in listed companies. I am pleased to advise that all investments made are performing well.

After much consideration, and in light of the global economic backdrop, the board has decided that the Company and its shareholders will be best served going forward through broadening the investment strategy to also include the natural resource sector, as well as special situations that the board believes will build shareholder value. To this end we will be publishing a circular in the coming days with a view to obtaining shareholder approval for the amended investment strategy, as well as changing the name of the Company to better reflect a more generic investment strategy.

Ultimately our objective as directors is to work toward maximising value for shareholders through the best course of action possible, and we believe that broadening the investment strategy will improve our chances of fulfilling such an objective.

FINANCIALS

The financial results for the period from 1 December 2019 to 31 May 2020 show a loss after taxation of £54,818 (2019: £41,792).

The interim results have no been reviewed by the Company's auditor.

OUTLOOK

We believe we can further build on the investment performance through broadening the investment strategy to include the natural resource sector, as well as special situations that the board believes will deliver shareholder value through capital appreciation. We look forward to publishing the Circular setting out this intention for shareholders to vote on at the Company's forthcoming AGM, and we continue to view the future for the Company with optimism.

Conrad Windham

Executive Director

28 August 2020

EUROCANN INTERNATIONAL PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MAY 2020

Unaudited

6 month period ended 31 May 2020

GBP Audited

year ended

30 November 2019

GBP Unaudited

6 month period ended 31 May

2019

GBP Revenue - - 35,284 Cost of sales - - (35,732) GROSS LOSS - - (448) Administrative expenses (54,890) (452,275) (43,380) Other non-operating income 72 4,092 2,036 LOSS BEFORE TAX (54,818) (448,183) (41,792) Income tax expense - - - LOSS FOR THE PERIOD/YEAR (54,818) (448,183) (41,792) Attributable to: Equity holder of the parent (54,818) (448,183) (36,420) Non-controlling interest - - (5,372) LOSS PER SHARE Basic & diluted (0.002) (0.02) (0.005)



EUROCANN INTERNATIONAL PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 MAY 2020

Unaudited

at 31 May

2020

GBP Audited

At 30 November 2019

GBP Unaudited

At 31 May

2019

GBP NON CURRENT ASSETS Intangible assets - - 90,007 Property, plant and equipment - - 3,016 Investments 38,574 48,778 28,630 38,574 48,778 121,653 CURRENT ASSETS Trade and other receivables

Investments 13,810

- 13,930

- 11,006

1,130 Cash and cash equivalents 55,028 101,448 4,251 68,838 115,378 16,387 TOTAL ASSETS 107,412 164,156 138,040 EQUITY PLUS NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES Share capital 1,210,810 1,210,810 1,208,059 Share premium

Other reserves 1,150,383

239,369 1,150,383

239,369 1,067,510

- Retained profits (2,546,828) (2,492,010) (2,177,572) SUBSCRIBED CAPITAL 53,734 108,552 97,997 Non-controlling interest - - (8,816) TOTAL EQUITY 53,734 108,552 89,181 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables 53,678 55,604 48,859 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 107,412 164,516 138,040





Notes:

1. The financial information contained in the interim report does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006.



2. Basic loss per share has been calculated using the weighted average number of shares of 35,556,549 (30.11.19: 20,260,458; 31.5.19: 8,053,724). Given the loss per share, there are no dilutive instruments in issue.



3. The results for the 6 month period ended 31 May 2019 and the balance sheet at 31 May 2019 are based on the consolidated financial statements at that time. During the year ended 30 November 2019, the Company disposed of its subsidiary undertakings such that it prepared entity only financial statements at 30 November 2019 in accordance with the Companies Act 2006.

