Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Die nächste große Story nach Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) - nur ganz anders!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.08.2020 | 18:04
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eurocann International Plc - Six Months Results to 31 May 2020

Eurocann International Plc - Six Months Results to 31 May 2020

PR Newswire

London, August 28

EUROCANN INTERNATIONAL PLC

("Eurocann" or "the Company")

INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE 6 MONTHS ENDED 31 MAY 2020

Since the final results released last month, Eurocann has continued to consider opportunities within the medicinal cannabis sector, whilst prudently working to strengthen its balance sheet through making select investments in listed companies. I am pleased to advise that all investments made are performing well.

After much consideration, and in light of the global economic backdrop, the board has decided that the Company and its shareholders will be best served going forward through broadening the investment strategy to also include the natural resource sector, as well as special situations that the board believes will build shareholder value. To this end we will be publishing a circular in the coming days with a view to obtaining shareholder approval for the amended investment strategy, as well as changing the name of the Company to better reflect a more generic investment strategy.

Ultimately our objective as directors is to work toward maximising value for shareholders through the best course of action possible, and we believe that broadening the investment strategy will improve our chances of fulfilling such an objective.

FINANCIALS

The financial results for the period from 1 December 2019 to 31 May 2020 show a loss after taxation of £54,818 (2019: £41,792).

The interim results have no been reviewed by the Company's auditor.

OUTLOOK

We believe we can further build on the investment performance through broadening the investment strategy to include the natural resource sector, as well as special situations that the board believes will deliver shareholder value through capital appreciation. We look forward to publishing the Circular setting out this intention for shareholders to vote on at the Company's forthcoming AGM, and we continue to view the future for the Company with optimism.

Conrad Windham
Executive Director
28 August 2020

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.


ENQUIRIES:

Company
Eurocann International plc
Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi / Conrad Windham
Telephone: 020 3778 1106

Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller and Mark Anwyl
Telephone: 020 7220 9796


EUROCANN INTERNATIONAL PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MAY 2020

Unaudited
6 month period ended 31 May 2020
GBP		Audited
year ended
30 November 2019
GBP		Unaudited
6 month period ended 31 May
2019
GBP
Revenue--35,284
Cost of sales--(35,732)
GROSS LOSS--(448)
Administrative expenses(54,890)(452,275)(43,380)
Other non-operating income724,0922,036
LOSS BEFORE TAX(54,818)(448,183)(41,792)
Income tax expense---
LOSS FOR THE PERIOD/YEAR(54,818)(448,183)(41,792)
Attributable to:
Equity holder of the parent(54,818)(448,183)(36,420)
Non-controlling interest--(5,372)
LOSS PER SHARE
Basic & diluted(0.002)(0.02)(0.005)


EUROCANN INTERNATIONAL PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 31 MAY 2020

Unaudited
at 31 May
2020
GBP		Audited
At 30 November 2019
GBP		Unaudited
At 31 May
2019
GBP
NON CURRENT ASSETS
Intangible assets--90,007
Property, plant and equipment--3,016
Investments38,57448,77828,630
38,57448,778121,653
CURRENT ASSETS
Trade and other receivables
Investments		13,810
-		13,930
-		11,006
1,130
Cash and cash equivalents55,028101,4484,251
68,838115,37816,387
TOTAL ASSETS107,412164,156138,040
EQUITY PLUS NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST
ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES
Share capital1,210,8101,210,8101,208,059
Share premium
Other reserves		1,150,383
239,369		1,150,383
239,369		1,067,510
-
Retained profits(2,546,828)(2,492,010)(2,177,572)
SUBSCRIBED CAPITAL53,734108,55297,997
Non-controlling interest--(8,816)
TOTAL EQUITY53,734108,55289,181
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade and other payables53,67855,60448,859
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES107,412164,516138,040


Notes:

1. The financial information contained in the interim report does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006.

2. Basic loss per share has been calculated using the weighted average number of shares of 35,556,549 (30.11.19: 20,260,458; 31.5.19: 8,053,724). Given the loss per share, there are no dilutive instruments in issue.

3. The results for the 6 month period ended 31 May 2019 and the balance sheet at 31 May 2019 are based on the consolidated financial statements at that time. During the year ended 30 November 2019, the Company disposed of its subsidiary undertakings such that it prepared entity only financial statements at 30 November 2019 in accordance with the Companies Act 2006.

4. The Directors of the issuer accept full responsibility for this announcement.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.