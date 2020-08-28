Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Total Voting Rights

28 August 2020

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

Karelian Diamonds (AIM: KDR), the diamond exploration company focused on Finland, announces that the Company's issued share capital as at the date of this announcement comprises 53,542,749 ordinary shares of €0.00025 each ("Ordinary Shares") with one voting right per share. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares and voting rights in the Company is 53,542,749.

The above figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

