BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC - LEI 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

To: The FCA

Date:28 August 2020

Name of applicant: BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

Name of scheme: General purpose block listing scheme

Period of return: From: 28 February 2020 To: 27 August 2020

Balance under scheme from previous return: 7,313,020 ordinary shares of 5p each

The amount by which the block scheme has been increased,

if the scheme has been increased since

the date of the last return: n/a

Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period: 3,288,136 ordinary shares of 5p each

Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at

end of period 4,024,884 ordinary shares of 5p each

Number and class of securities originally listed and

the date of admission 7,313,020 ordinary shares of 5p each admitted on 28 February 2020