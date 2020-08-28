BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
London, August 28
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC - LEI 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
To: The FCA
Date:28 August 2020
|Name of applicant:
|BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
|Name of scheme:
|General purpose block listing scheme
|Period of return:
|From: 28 February 2020
|To:
|27 August 2020
|Balance under scheme from previous return:
|7,313,020 ordinary shares of 5p each
|The amount by which the block scheme has been increased,
if the scheme has been increased since
the date of the last return:
|n/a
|Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:
|3,288,136 ordinary shares of 5p each
|Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at
end of period
|4,024,884 ordinary shares of 5p each
|Number and class of securities originally listed and
the date of admission
|7,313,020 ordinary shares of 5p each admitted on 28 February 2020
|Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period
|83,818,462 ordinary shares of 5p each
|Name of contact:
|Sarah Beynsberger
|Address of contact:
|12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL
|Telephone number of contact:
|0207 743 2639
SIGNED BY Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
Company Secretary
Sarah Beynsberger
Name of applicant
If you knowingly or recklessly give false or misleading information you may be liable to prosecution.
