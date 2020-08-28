Anzeige
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, August 28

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC - LEI 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

To: The FCA

Date:28 August 2020

Name of applicant:BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
Name of scheme:General purpose block listing scheme
Period of return:From: 28 February 2020To:27 August 2020
Balance under scheme from previous return:7,313,020 ordinary shares of 5p each
The amount by which the block scheme has been increased,
if the scheme has been increased since
the date of the last return:		n/a
Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:3,288,136 ordinary shares of 5p each
Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at
end of period		4,024,884 ordinary shares of 5p each
Number and class of securities originally listed and
the date of admission		7,313,020 ordinary shares of 5p each admitted on 28 February 2020
Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period83,818,462 ordinary shares of 5p each

Name of contact:Sarah Beynsberger
Address of contact:12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL
Telephone number of contact:0207 743 2639

SIGNED BY Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
Company Secretary

Sarah Beynsberger
Name of applicant

If you knowingly or recklessly give false or misleading information you may be liable to prosecution.

