Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Die nächste große Story nach Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) - nur ganz anders!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
28.08.2020 | 19:08
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CynergisTek, Inc.: CynergisTek to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2020 / CynergisTek, Inc (NYSE American:CTEK), a leader in cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 investor conference on Wednesday, September 2nd at 11:20 AM PST /2:20 PM EST. Caleb Barlow (CEO of CynergisTek, Inc.) will be presenting to a live virtual audience.

Register here: https://ld500.ldmicro.com/

"We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space." stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

View CynergisTek's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/CTEK

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire

About CynergisTek, Inc.

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity firm dedicated to serving the information assurance needs of the healthcare industry. CynergisTek offers specialized services and solutions to help organizations achieve privacy, security, and compliance goals. Since 2004, the company has served as a partner to hundreds of healthcare organizations and is dedicated to supporting and educating the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Paul Anthony
(949) 382-1419
InvestorRelations@CynergisTek.com

SOURCE: CynergisTek, Inc. via LD Micro



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/603816/CynergisTek-to-Present-at-The-LD-500-Virtual-Conference

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.