CynergisTek, Inc.: CynergisTek to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2020 / CynergisTek, Inc (NYSE American:CTEK), a leader in cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 investor conference on Wednesday, September 2nd at 11:20 AM PST /2:20 PM EST. Caleb Barlow (CEO of CynergisTek, Inc.) will be presenting to a live virtual audience.

Register here: https://ld500.ldmicro.com/

"We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space." stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

View CynergisTek's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/CTEK

About CynergisTek, Inc.

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity firm dedicated to serving the information assurance needs of the healthcare industry. CynergisTek offers specialized services and solutions to help organizations achieve privacy, security, and compliance goals. Since 2004, the company has served as a partner to hundreds of healthcare organizations and is dedicated to supporting and educating the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

