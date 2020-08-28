Sea Island Luxury Interior Designer, VPI Design, Weighs in on Top Wall Covering Styles in 2020

Top Luxury Interior Designer, VPI Design by Dina Varner, reports on the most popular wall coverings seen in 2020; Venetian Plaster, Textured Paper, Leather and Upholstered Walls.

SEA ISLAND, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2020 / Sea Island Luxury Interior Designer, VPI Design, explores three types of wall covering styles in detail to highlight the benefit of their use added to a room.

Venetian Plaster:

Venetian plaster has been used since ancient times to decorate walls. While this trend had fallen off, it has since made a comeback allowing the client to achieve a Mediterranean style. Venetian plaster is a wallcovering made from putty that is created from fired limestone and water. As it is applied to the wall and as it dries, it returns to the look and feel of limestone. This process is a natural option for people who desire a luxurious look.

Venetian plaster is all natural, highly durable, and easy to maintain. The most popular tones are black, gray, beige, white, and brown. White is the most classic and on-trend of these colors. With reflection of light this style is luxurious in its appearance where movement can be seen through the iridescent nature of the plaster.

Textured Paper:

Textured wallpaper is designed to enhance a wall and improve the aesthetic of a room. Whether it is used as an accent or for the entire space, this is a simple way to add luxury to your room. There are many designs available including seagrass, faux marble, and linen silk. The expression of the client's style and creativity can be shown through the use of wall coverings.

Leather and Upholstered Walls:

Leather and upholstered walls bring a unique and elegant aspect to a room. Leather walls can be done in sections or a room in its entirety. Wallcoverings have become a popular trend in 2020 with an extensive selection such as leather, silk, linen, and cashmere. Solid and bold pattern fabrics can add an unexpected feature to a room.

Accent walls are used to highlight certain spaces within a room and assist in acoustics for better sound. The top trends are timeless and make for an updated stylish look. The design professionals have unlimited access to all of the new designs.

About VPI Design by Dina Varner

Dina Varner is founder and creative director of VPI Design, an Atlanta and Sea Island Interior Design Firm working with both residential and commercial clients. She and her husband have been in the commercial construction industry for many years. Her inspiration comes from over twenty-five years of collecting and selling art and antiques through venues like Sotheby's, Babcock Gallery, and Christie's. This love of art and antiques started as a passion and has evolved into a successful business. Dina's rich southern heritage, in addition to her love of fashion and travel, also act as her creative influence. The VPI Design team work together with a distinct flair for aesthetic insight into unique designs exhibiting elegance and style. They explore the use of light and texture for an organic appealing experience in every timeless interior. Combinations of art deco, vintage, and contemporary styles are combined to create elegance while simultaneously exuding simplicity and comfort in each living space. Her designers enjoy getting to know their clients personally to create a home that suits their individual taste. Dina believes that every aspect of a room should complement one another to tell a unique story.

