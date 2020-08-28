Announcement on the Board Meeting Resolutions, Supervisory Board Meeting Resolutions, Joint Announcement Issued by the Company and Haier Electronics



Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 28 August 2020 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the 'Company', 'Haier Smart Home' or 'HSH', D-Share ISIN CNE1000031C1, A-Share ISIN CNE000000CG9) published following announcements on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and applicable PRC laws:

1. L2020-055 Announcement on Resolutions of the 12th Meeting of the Tenth Session of the Board of Directors

The Meeting was held by Mr. Liang Haishan, the chairman of the board. The following resolutions have been considered and approved after prudent review of the attending directors:

I. The 2020 Interim Report and Its Summary of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

II. Special Report on the Deposit and Actual Use of Raised Funds in the First Half of 2020 of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

For details, please refer to 'L2020-055 Announcement on Resolutions of the 12th Meeting of the Tenth Session of the Board of Directors' published on the Company's website at https://smart-home.haier.com/en/gsgg/.

2. L2020-056 Announcement on Resolutions of the 11th Meeting of the Tenth Session of the Board of Supervisors

The Meeting was held by Mr. Wang Peihua, the chairman of the Board of Supervisors. The following resolutions have been considered and approved after prudent review of the attending supervisors:

I. Considered and Approved the Report on Review Opinions of the 2020 Interim Report and Its Summary of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

II. Considered and Approved the Special Report on the Deposit and Actual Use of Raised Funds in the First Half of 2020 of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

For details, please refer to the 'L2020-056 Announcement on Resolutions of the 11th Meeting of the Tenth Session of the Board of Supervisors' published on the Company's website at https://smart-home.haier.com/en/gsgg/.



3. Special Report on the Deposit and Actual Use of Raised Funds in the First Half of 2020

For details, please refer to the ' Special Report on the Deposit and Actual Use of Raised Funds in the First Half of 2020' published on the Company's website at https://smart-home.haier.com/en/gsgg/.



4. L2020-057 Announcement on Postponing Reply to the Inquiry Letter from Shanghai Stock Exchange

The Company received the Inquiry Letter Regarding Information Disclosure of the Material Asset Purchase cum Related Party Transaction Report from Shanghai Stock Exchange (hereinafter referred to as 'Inquiry Letter') issued by the Shanghai Stock Exchange on August 14, 2020, which requires the Company to respond in writing within five trading days after receiving the Inquiry Letter, to revise the Report on Material Asset Purchase cum Related Party Transaction (Draft), and to fulfill the corresponding information disclosure obligations. On August 21, 2020, the Company disclosed the Announcement on Postponing Reply to the Inquiry Letter from Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The Company attached great importance to the Inquiry Letter and immediately organized relevant personnel to respond to the Inquiry Letter. Because some matters involved in the Inquiry Letter still need to be further confirmed and improved, and the relevant intermediary agencies will give their opinions, it is expected that the reply to the Inquiry Letter will not be completed on time. In order to ensure the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the reply, after the Company applied to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Company plans to postpone the announcement of relevant documents for 5 trading days.

5. L2020-058 Indicative Announcement on the Joint Announcement Issued by the Company and Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.

The Company and HEG (Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.) issued a joint announcement (the 'Joint Announcement') regarding the proposed privatization of HEG on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange website (http://www.hkexnews.hk) on 28 August 2020. The main contents of the Joint Announcement include:

I. The meeting of exchangeable bondholders approved the EB-to-CB (Exchangeable Bonds-to- Convertible Bonds) Proposal

According to the Joint Announcement, the meeting of exchangeable bondholders was held on 28 August 2020 to approve the EB-to-CB Proposal. For the relevant information of the EB-to-CB proposal, please refer to the Extraordinary General Meeting Proposal 28 regarding the updated Proposal of Exchangeable Bonds Issued by the Company through Overseas Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries as disclosed by the company in the Meeting Materials of the Second Extraordinary General Meeting, the First A-Shares Class Meeting, and the First D-Shares Class Meeting of 2020.

II. Change of HEG shareholding structure

According to the Joint Announcement, FLOURISHING REACH LIMITED (the 'FRL', a wholly-owned overseas subsidiary of the Company) and Haier Shareholdings (Hong Kong) Limited (the 'HS (HK)', another wholly-owned overseas subsidiary of the Company) has entered into a sale and purchase agreement, under which HS (HK) has agreed to sell and FRL has agreed to purchase all the HEG shares (accounting for approximately 31.74% of the issued HEG shares) held by HS (HK) (the 'Intra-group Transfer'). The Intra-group Transfer does not affect the offer terms of the privatization proposal of HEG, and the Company will continue to directly and indirectly hold approximately 45.68% of the issued share capital of HEG upon completion of the Intra-group Transfer. The Intra-group Transfer has been approved at the 10th meeting of the tenth Session of the Board of Directors of the Company. For more details, please refer to Resolution 44 of the Announcement on the Resolutions of the 10th Meeting of the tenth Session of the Board of Directors of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. disclosed on the Company's website.

For more information regarding the Joint Announcement please refer to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange website http://www.hkexnews.hk.