VIP-Media: Living The Laptop Lifestyle: Ecommerce Expert Steven Ridzyowski is Teaching Thousands How To Make Money Online

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2020 / The internet has been the invention that has truly revolutionized the 20th and 21st centuries. It has allowed the world to be more interconnected, more accessible, and has opened many people's eyes. However, it can be hard to keep up with. Steven Ridzyowski has made a name for himself by doing just that.

"I founded an Ecommerce Marketing Agency that specializes in Shopify store creations and marketing via multiple advertising platforms. We pride ourselves on being able to conquer multiple advertising platforms, We don't just rely on typical social media marketing campaigns like most agencies do. Our in-house media buying team specializes across multiple advertising platforms from Facebook, Google shopping, Native and Display ads. Aside from our normal agency duties, this year we started to offer a new program to our agency. We are providing a turnkey ecom store solution. With Our Turnkey Ecom Stores program, We are able to provide clients with everything they would need from start to finish for their eCommerce journey, " says Steven.

Steven was personally introduced to this kind of entrepreneurship by a friend in high school. He quickly noticed how successful this person was as they were driving a Porsche to high school while many people could not afford their own cars. Steven immediately changed his life plans, decided not to go to college, and instead pursued online business.

"A friend of mine was making money online via AdSense (back in 2007 senior year). From that very moment, my friend and I learned about online advertising, and since then, my life has never been the same. That summer, I chose not to go to college and proceed with online advertising. We stumbled upon CPA networks, and at that time, ringtones were very huge and popular because it was the start of cell phones having customizable ringtones," Recounts Steven.

From that moment forward, Steven has never stopped working for online advertising. He has tried to keep up with the times by continuously adapting to ensure that he is ahead of the curve and can act as a reliable source to assist others in their own plans to pursue careers in online advertising. When he noticed the shifting winds to eCommerce stores such as Amazon and others, he quickly adapted to meet the new wave of trends. He has been very successful since adapting to markets and focusing on online retail via the Shopify platform.

" I started with eBay and dropshipping again by self-teaching myself and learning from my mistakes quickly and adapting to trending products. From late 2016 - To present, I've been fully focused on eCommerce as well as my clients building multiple six to seven-figure stores. Right Now Mother's day just passed, and with that, the product trend would be Mother's Days Comical Shirts, Flowers, Digital cards, and Jewelry. Everyone now needs to be focused on the next holiday, creating sales for Memorial Day, and getting ready for the summer! Now with everyone staying home during these terrible times with the virus. People are still purchasing things online, which is why Amazon is doing so well right now, even with later shipping times. The key is you want to find a product that will provide and fill a person's need or want!" Explains Steven.

Despite being miles ahead of his competition, Steven has challenged himself to do more. He has the ability to engage with people through multiple channels and connect to help people have the best experience possible. He doesn't just rely on traditional platforms and methods to make sure his customers are happy, but rather, he goes above and beyond to ensure that he is on the cutting edge and delivering the best eCommerce services possible.

As with many other businesses, Steven's business has changed drastically due to the current pandemic. Even though Covid-19 has affected Steven's business like many other businesses, Steven is still trying to remain flexible and adaptable. In fact, as many storefronts shift to online platforms and websites in order to maintain business under social distancing rules, Steven's role has become more crucial than ever before.

"Everything is so volatile and unpredictable. People are still afraid to invest in themselves and or businesses and opportunities, which is understandable during these unpredictable times. More people are switching focus to online. Schooling, Ordering, Delivery Everything is switching to online and direct to consumers, eliminating any risk of close contact. Brick and mortar retailers that didn't adapt to the changes will be forced to make quick adjustments to get on schedule to the direct to consumer trends that's happening in the eCommerce world today. That's the big thing now we need to focus on: trends, so we can adapt and be able to market to the correct demographics. That's how you'll come across any obstacle and conquer it; just stay focused with the right mindset, and we'll all get through this pandemic together." Steven advises.

Steven hopes to continue to develop his Turnkey Ecom Stores program to further help continue his journey in helping others pursue their eCommerce dreams.

