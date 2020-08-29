FMW Media Works Corp: New To The Street's "Exploring The Block" Broadcasting Fetch.ai (FET), Electroneum(ETN), BlockQuake and More tomorrow 6PM est nationwide

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2020 / Exploring The Block will be airing tomorrow Saturday, August 29th at 6 PM eastern standard time on Bloomberg Television. We have fetch.ai CEO Humayun Sheikh second interview of theIr 6 part series.

Also coming on for their first interviews are Richard Ells CEO of Electroneum (ETN) and Gordon Gao CEO and Founder of WaykiChain (WIXX). WaykiChain and Electroneum are fast-moving disruptors and just completing their featured interviews days ago.

" We have been covering BlockQuake and their pursuit to build the safest and most secure platform to trade your digital assets for almost 2 years now. I feel confident in the media investment we have made and continue to make in BlockQuake ,Antonio Brasse and the entire team . The company is giving us the lastest update and preparing to launch stated Vince Caruso CEO FMW Media.

Rounding out the show we have PASCAL COIN (PASC) with CEO Herman Schoenfeld and David Bolet Lead Programmer.

Fetch.ai, Somee.Social (ONG), MANDI (MANDI) , Electroneum (ETN) ,WaykiChain(WICC), and BLOCKQUAKE will be giving us new interviews in the next few weeks for September broadcasts.

FMW Media Corp. operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored programming T.V. brands " NewToTheStreet," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run shows across three major U.S. Television networks. These TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets.

Fetch.ai (FET)

"Fetch.ai is at the forefront of accelerating research and deployment of emerging technologies, including blockchain and AI. Its solutions are designed for people, organizations, and IoT. The project has created an Open Economic Framework (OEF) that serves as a decentralized search and a value exchange platform for various autonomous economic agents. Supported by a scalable smart ledger, Fetch.ai has digital intelligence at its heart, enabling it to deliver actionable predictions and instant trust information to billions of smart devices."

MANDI

Mandi Token has a wide range of experts in finance, accounting, and business analysis, including former analysts and financial experts from known institutions. Our spokesman, JD Salbego, is an Advisor to Solidum Capital, former CEO of BitTok exchange and current CEO of Legion Ventures. Jonathan Dunsmoor, our Compliance Officer, is Senior Counsel at Reid & Wise LLC, Securities Attorney at Aeryus, and Managing Consultant at NV Global Ventures. Willy Hartono Wijaya, President Director, is a former analyst at Goldman Sachs and an emergent investment figure in the Indonesian economy. We use a very conventional methodology on our approach to assessing the profitability and feasibility of any opportunities that have the potential to add value to our ecosystem and Mandi token holders.

SoMee.social (ONG1)

SoMee is a blockchain-based social media platform. Users earn ONG1 for being active on their platform; posting, liking, and getting liked. SoMee's mission is to redefine social media for privacy, end-user control, and monetization. The platform is built for influencers, social media users, and advertisers and is about to release a unique system for advertisers that gives them more control and interaction with their target audience, and that allows their target audience to target them back! SoMee has been in open beta for the past year on the web at https://SoMee.social and inside of the IOS and Android app stores under SoMee.social.

Onica

SoMee.social hired Onica, a Rackspace Company is a Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS)Partner Network (APN) to implement AWS auto-scaling technology and provide ongoing 24/7/365 cloud infrastructure and DevOps support. Christopher Kramer, President & CEO of SoMee said, "We couldn't have found a better partner to deploy & provide ongoing AWS support to SoMee, especially as we prepare to scale millions of users onto the SoMee platform. Learn more at www.onica.com.

About BlockQuake

New York City FinTech startup, BlockQuake is a regulatory-driven, one-stop-shop digital asset trading platform that will offer, at launch, 6 fiat currencies (USD, CAD, GBP, EUR, JPY, AUD), plus major cryptocurrencies & stablecoins (e.g. BTC, BCH, ETH, LTC, XRP, XLM, TUSD) - resulting in over 100 pairings. Traders from over 140 countries will also be able to use their credit or debit card to deposit funds into their exchange account.

BlockQuake's accomplished team includes internal and external subject matter experts in FinTech, regulatory finance, investment banking, insurance, blockchain, and risk management and a robust understanding of both the finance and crypto industries. They now draw upon decades of experience in blue-chip financial services to deliver solutions that address trader frustrations in the current cryptocurrency landscape. The result is a platform that aims to be an industry standard in global compliance, built on security, transparency, and trust.

Investors can support BlockQuake through a worldwide KYC compliant ST20/ERC1400 token offering. The Regulation D 506(c) token offering for accredited investors in the U.S. and Canada or the Regulation S token offering for retail and institutional/accredited investors outside the U.S. and Canada. Visit BlockQuake.com for more information.

WaykiChain

The WaykiChain is focused on developing its own technology, bottom public chain layer and as well corresponding to that an ecosystem which will foster technology research and development, as well as project operation.

The independent research and development of the third generation of blockchain business reached the leading level in the industry, with high-performance transaction processing capabilities (TPS 3300), efficient mechanism of consensus (DPoS + pBFT), robust and smart engine (Lua + WASM) contract, plus the blockchain decentralized control ability. WaykiChain will provide expertise in critical areas of vertical industry with infrastructure services and industry solutions.

CEEK VR (CEEK)

CEEK - A New Reality

CEEK is an award-winning developer of premium social virtual and augmented reality experiences. Headquartered in beautiful Sacramento, California. Our mission is to make virtual reality experiences universally accessible and enjoyable.

CEEK simulates the communal experience of attending a live concert, being in a classroom, attending a sporting event and other 'money can't buy' exclusive experiences with friends from anywhere at any time.

