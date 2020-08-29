Anzeige
PR Newswire
29.08.2020 | 02:46
Province of Cordoba Ad Hoc Bondholder Group Formation

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of large institutional holders of international bonds issued by the Province of Cordoba have come together to form an ad hoc group in anticipation of discussions related to a potential restructuring of the Province's external debt. The ad hoc group is supported by White & Case LLP as legal advisor.

The members of the ad hoc group collectively hold more than 50% of the Province's external debt, and look forward to engaging constructively with the Provincial authorities to find pragmatic solutions to the Province's current challenges.

Contact: Erin Hershkowitz, erin.hershkowitz@whitecase.com

© 2020 PR Newswire
