Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 29.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Top News nach der Glocke! Das Produkt des Jahrzehnts nach den USA auch in Europa und Asien in den Läden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JWVX ISIN: US30303M1027 Ticker-Symbol: FB2A 
Tradegate
28.08.20
21:59 Uhr
246,70 Euro
-1,55
-0,62 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
FACEBOOK INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FACEBOOK INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
245,60247,5528.08.
246,50246,7028.08.
PR Newswire
29.08.2020 | 06:04
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LC Waikiki Kyrgyzstan Introduced Direct Sales Model on Instagram

ISTANBUL, Aug. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LC Waikiki, which successfully continues its journey on becoming a global brand throughout the world in line with its mission 'Everyone Deserves to Dress Well', has implemented a special application in Kyrgyzstan. With the application providing access to products through LC Waikiki Kyrgyzstan's official Instagram account you can buy the products you like.

Instagram.com/lcwaikikikyrgyzstan

LC Waikiki, who offers affordable fashion to every part of the society, has developed its own Instagram direct sales model, which will be implemented for the first time in Kyrgyzstan, by dressing people in accordance with their style and budget with its mission "Everyone Deserves to Dress Well". With the new application, it will be much easier to shop without going to the store. Trendy pieces of the season will be prepared as a digital catalogue and will be presented to the customers via LC Waikiki Kyrgyzstan Instagram account.

It is possible to place orders online between 09:00 and 18:00 every day of the week through Whatsapp Business Line, which is specially formed for the application that offers ease of shopping for customers. Thanks to the codes allocated to the posts made on the LC Waikiki Kyrgyzstan Instagram page, customers can choose the product they want and order easily. Orders arrive within 24 hours.

For more information: https://www.instagram.com/lcwaikikikyrgyzstan/

About LC Waikiki

Founded in 1988, LC Waikiki has been serving under the roof of LC Waikiki Retail since 1997 with the mission "Everyone deserves to dress well" and "accessible fashion" approach in Turkey. LC Waikiki continues to grow for 32 years both at home and abroad. As the leader in ready-to-wear industry, LC Waikiki serves with its 47,700 employees and over 1000 stores in 47 countries.

www.lcwaikiki.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1191893/LC_Waikiki_Logo.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1245451/LC_Waikiki_Kyrgyzstan.jpg

LC Waikiki (PRNewsfoto/LC Waikiki)

FACEBOOK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.