Samstag, 29.08.2020
PR Newswire
29.08.2020 | 13:28
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Reddington Zainelab Accredited For COVID-19 Testing

LAGOS, Nigeria, Aug. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reddington Zaine Laboratory (ZaineLab) promoted by the Reddington Hospital Group has been accredited by the Lagos State Government for PCR COVID-19 Testing. This was conveyed in a letter dated 11th August 2020 to the management of the Reddington Group by the Executive Secretary Lagos State Health Facility and and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) Dr. Abiola Idowu.

Reddington ZaineLab

ReddingtonZaineLab located at 6bBendel Close, off Bishop Aboyade Street, Victoria Island is equipped with state-of-the-art Class 3 Biosecurity Safety Technology which delivers results within 24-48 Hours.

According to the Reddington ZaineLab and Armoured Shield Medical Director, Dr Olusola Oluwole, the facility is the only private hospital in Lagos currently accredited both for Testing and Treatment of COVID-19. Dr. Oluwole said Sample Collection Centres will be available in Victoria Island, Ikeja GRA and Lekki for the convenience of everyone especially those requiring testing for travel purposes.

Reddington Hospital recently commissioned the Armoured Shield Medical Complex in Victoria Island, Lagos for the treatment of all cases related to COVID-19. This allows for a seamless treatment and management of all COVID-19 positive patients in different locations in Lagos under Biosecurity environment.

The new medical centre built in phases, offers a 50-bed facility with isolation wards, high dependency and level 3 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with ventilators, organ life support machines, CT scan, X-ray, laboratory, telemedicine, emergency response ambulances among other equipment and seasoned medical personnel required to treat all cases of COVID-19 in both adults and children.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1245646/Reddington_Hospital_ZaineLab.jpg

© 2020 PR Newswire
