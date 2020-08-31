National utility Sonabel plans to build four solar projects in the towns of Dori, Diapaga and Gaoua. Interested developers have until Oct. 5 to submit their proposals.Société Nationale d'électricité du Burkina Faso (Sonabel), the West African country's national electrical utility, has launched a tender to build four megawatt-scale PV plants. Two of the projects - with a total capacity of 6 MW - will be developed in the towns of Dori. Two other plants with installed capacities of 2 MW and 1 MW will be built in the towns of Diapaga and Gaoua, respectively. Interested developers have until Oct. ...

