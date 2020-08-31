DGAP-News: gamigo AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
gamigo AG; publishes its unaudited Half Year Report Q2 2020 and reports 38% revenue and 40% EBITDA growth largely based on new players and increased spending of existing customer base
Hamburg, 31 August 2020 - Today gamigo AG ("gamigo Bond" WKN: A2NBH2 / ISIN: SE0011614445) publishes its unaudited consolidated financial statements for the Half Year Q2 2020. The Half Year Report is available from today on gamigo AG's website in the Investors' section https://corporate.gamigo.com/en/investors/.
Key financial figures:
"We are continuing our profitable growth path, generating 20.7 mEUR revenues and 6.0 mEUR EBITDA in the second quarter of 2020 and grew in comparison to the previous year with 38% in terms of revenue. The number of new players, the number of active players and finally also the revenue could be increased significantly. In addition to the stay-at-home policy based on Corona, numerous updates and events in the games have also led to organic growth. In summary, we have come through the crisis caused by Corona very well and were even able to increase our organic growth." says Remco Westermann, CEO of the gamigo Group.
About the gamigo group:
Disclaimer:
Press contact:
Company contact:
Emitter:
31.08.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|gamigo AG
|Behringstr. 16b
|22765 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40-411 885-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40-411 885-255
|E-mail:
|ir@gamigo.com
|Internet:
|www.gamigo.ag
|ISIN:
|SE0011614445
|WKN:
|A2NBH2
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
|EQS News ID:
|1125571
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1125571 31.08.2020