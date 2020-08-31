Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd.: ImmunoPrecise to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Investor Conference

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2020 / IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES LTD. (the "Company" or "IPA") (TSXV:IPA)(OTCQB:IPATF)(FSE:TQB2), a leader in full-service, therapeutic antibody discovery and development, today announced today announced that CEO Jennifer Bath will present to investors attending the LD 500 investor conference on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 1:00pm EST. Dr. Bath will also host one-on-one investor meetings on September 2 and September 4.

"ImmunoPrecise has emerged as a leader in a US$40B therapeutic discovery market. Between our COVID-19 research, rapidly expanding pipeline, and our continuously growing pipeline of programs, we have many fantastic updates to share. We look forward to discussing these developments and more with investors attending the LD 500 conference."

View Dr. Bath's video presentation

here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36980

To book a meeting, register here: https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/.

"We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space," said Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

View ImmunoPrecise's profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/IPA.V.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.

ImmunoPrecise is a full-service, therapeutic antibody discovery Contract Research Organization offering species agnostic, multi-format, characterized and engineered, human monoclonal antibodies, on an abbreviated timeframe, for its pharmaceutical clients. For further information, visit www.immunoprecise.com or contact solutions@immunoprecise.com .

For further information: For investor relations please contact: Frederick Chabot, Phone: 1-438-863-7071, Email: frederick@contactfinancial.com, Contact Financial Corp., Suite 810, 609 Granville Street, P.O. Box 10322, Vancouver, B.C., V7Y 1G5, Canada.

