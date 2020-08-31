Telkonet, Inc.: Extensive Ongoing Energy Savings Demonstrated 4 Years Later by Telkonet Customer

Beautiful boutique property demonstrates sustainability leadership

WAUKESHA, WI / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2020 / Telkonet, Inc. (OTCQB:TKOI), (the "Company", "Telkonet"), developer of the EcoSmart platform of intelligent automation designed to optimize occupancy comfort and guest experience, energy management and operational efficiencies for commercial properties has recognized sustainability and energy efficiency to be two of the leading trends in the Hospitality industry. While http://www.energystar.gov states that hotels spend about 6% of their operating budget on energy costs each year, it also shares that lighting retrofits can save as much as 50% of the lighting costs and energy management of HVAC can be used as much as 12 hours a day in unoccupied rooms. Telkonet works extensively with Hospitality customers to identify areas of potential savings and assist in taking advantage of those efficiencies generating additional cash flow to be used in more profitable endeavors. A true success story for these initiatives has been Gild Hall, a beautiful boutique property located in Manhattan.

Gild Hall has been a Telkonet customer since 2016 and recently participated in a case study to examine the value of the EcoSmart platform since the time of inception. The property has reported savings of $46,000 annually since the Telkonet EcoSmart system was installed for a total of $184,000.00. What Danny Chan has discovered since the initial installation date was how powerful the system would be for other areas of concern such as increasing the lifespan of the HVAC equipment in the guest rooms.

"In most cases, we have a conversation with prospective customers regarding what they can expect in terms of hard cost savings. It's interesting to hear our customers talk about the EcoSmart platform after 4 years of working with it. How are we performing with actual savings? How well are we supporting you? Where else are you leveraging the technology for additional value? It's very gratifying to hear Danny talk about other areas of performance outside of just energy cost reductions like preventing freezing coils. It's one thing to tell a prospective customer what we know we can deliver, and quite another when we hear and see what our technology actually delivered after 4 years of service." shares Jason Tienor, CEO of Telkonet.

One of the most compelling features of the EcoSmart platform is the cloud-based software and analytics. Danny Chan stated, "Even when I'm not in the building, I can receive an alert and I can let my staff know, for example, that a particular room has lost communication. My staff can resolve the problem when the guests are not in the room, and when the guests return, they don't even realize there was ever a house call."

Gild Hall and its staff are a prime example of a success story for efficiency and sustainability. Ongoing support and training continue to drive additional savings while ensuring the property is maximizing the benefit provided by a smart automation solution. To learn more about Gild Hall's success, you can review their' Case Study at http://www.telkonet.com or by contacting a Telkonet Account Executive at sales@telkonet.com.

