ADGS Advisory, Inc. Signed Merger Agreement with Quality Online Education Group Inc.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2020 / ADGS Advisory, Inc (OTC PINK:ADGS) CEO Xijin Wu is pleased to announce that we acquire Quality Online Education Group Inc. (QOEG), a leading e-Learning company that specializes in providing real-time online small group classes English lessons to students in China, and plans to expand it's operations to other markets as the business continues to scale up in the future.

Xuye Wu, President and CEO of QOEG noted that, "We are looking forward to taking the Company public on the OTC Markets in the U.S. We believe this will further our goals to continue expanding our education programs and build-out our e-Learning platform.

The two companies signed the final Merger Agreement at 11:36AM on August 31, 2020.

Many parents find that their domestic education system does not provide sufficient preparation for students to excel in their command of English. They often look to private tutoring to supplement in-class education, ensuring their children are in the best possible position to succeed in their domestic academic careers as well as in the global economy, where English plays a vital role in their future success."

About Quality Online Education Group Inc

Based in Canada, "Quality Online Education Group, Inc." (QOEG) is a leading e-Learning company that provides comprehensive online English lessons to students China and expanding to other markets where English education is lacking. The Company is a pioneer and industry leader in providing real-time online small group classes. Our students achieve noticeable and quantifiable results, by our delivery of quality education from our passionate teachers and teaching assistants based in North America and the Philippines. With our AI system, we have combined Education and Entertainment ("Edu-tainment") as part of our teaching strategy. It is our mission to develop confidence in our students so they can reach their goals through an enjoyable yet efficient learning experience!

About ADGS Advisory, Inc.

ADGS Advisory, Inc.is a public company currently trading on the OTC Markets (ADGS). ADGS was originally incorporated in Delaware.

*Safe Harbor Statement Information in this press release may contain 'forward-looking statements.' Statements describing objectives or goals or the Company's future plans are also forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the financial performance of the Company and market valuations of its stock, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the 'Safe Harbor' provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks relating to the ability to close transactions being contemplated, risks related to sales, acceptance of ADGS Advisory, Inc.'s products, increased levels of competition, changes, dependence on intellectual property rights and other risks detailed from time to time in ADGS Advisory, Inc. periodic reports filed with the regulatory authorities.

