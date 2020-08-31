Anzeige
LD Micro - 360 Companies Set to Present this Week

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2020 / LD Micro today announced the final list of companies slated to present at the upcoming LD 500, taking place September 1st-4th, 2020, exclusively online.

Registration details and the company schedule can be seen here: https://ld500.ldmicro.com

"I have slept well since March," said Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

The list of presenters in below:

1847 Goedeker

GOED

1847 Holdings LLC

EFSH

22nd Century Group, Inc.

XXII

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ACRX

Acer Therapeutics

ACER

Acme United Corp

ACU

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ATNM

AcuityAds

AT.TO

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc.

AEY

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ADIL

Aditxt Therapeutics

ADTX

Advaxis

ADXS

Aehr Test Systems

AEHR

AIkido Pharma Inc.

AIKI

AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM

Air Industries Group

AIRI

Akerna

KERN

Alfi Inc.

PRIVATE

Algernon Pharmaceuticals

AGNPF

Alimera Sciences

ALIM

ALJ Regional Holdings

ALJJ

Allot

ALLT

Alpine 4 Technologies

ALPP

Altigen Communications

ATGN

American Resources Inc.

AREC

American Shared Hospital Services

AMS

AnalytixInsight Inc.

ALY

Annovis Bio

ANVS

Antibe Therapeutics

ATE.V

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

APEN

Applied Energetics, Inc.

AERG

Aptorum Group Limited

APM

Aqua Metals

AQMS

AquaBounty Technologies

AQB

Arch Therapeutics

ARTH

Arcimoto

FUV

Arcturus Therapeutics

ARCT

Artelo Biosciences, Inc.

ARTL

Assure Holdings

ARHH

Asure Software

ASUR

Atomera Incorporated

ATOM

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.

ATOS

AutoWeb, Inc.

AUTO

Avivagen

VIVXF

Axos Financial

AX

AYRO Inc

AYRO

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.

AZRX

Ballantyne Strong Inc

BTN

Barfresh Food Group

BRFH

Bel Fuse, Inc.

BELFA

BELLUS Health

BLU

BIO-key International

BKYI

BioCardia, Inc.

BCDA

Biocept, Inc.

BIOC

Bioceres Crop Solution

BIOX

BioHiTech Global

BHTG

BioLargo, Inc.

BLGO

Biolase, Inc.

BIOL

Biomerica

BMRA

BioSig Technologies

BSGM

BioSyent Inc.

RX.V

BK Technologies

BKTI

BlackBoxStocks, Inc.

BLBX

Blink Charging

BLNK

BlueCity

BLCT

Blueknight

BKEP

Boxlight Corporation

BOXL

Bridgeline

BLIN

Bright Mountain Media

BMTM

C-Bond Systems

CBNT

Caladrius Biosciences

CLBS

Calmare Therapeutics

CTTC

Calyxt, Inc.

CLXT

Camtek Ltd.

CAMT

Can B Corp.

CANB

Can-Fite BioPharma, Ltd.

CANF

Capricor Therapeutics

CAPR

Capstone Turbine

CPST

CEL-SCI Corporation

CVM

Celsius Holdings, Inc.

CELH

CEMATRIX Corporation

CVX.V

Cemtrex, Inc.

CETX

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

CSSE

ChromaDex

CDXC

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CTXR

Cleanspark

CLSK

ClearOne Communications Inc.

CLRO

CloudMD Software

DOCRF

CLPS Incorporation

CLPS

Compass Diversified Holdings

CODI

Converge Technology Solutions

CTS

Conversion Labs

CVLB

Crown EK

CRKN

CTG

CTG

Cure Pharmaceutical

CURR

CynergisTek, Inc.

CTEK

Cytosorbents Corporation

CTSO

Data443 Risk Mitigation

ATDS

Delcath Systems Inc.

DCTH

Diginex

JFK

Digirad Corporation

DRAD

Digital Ally

DGLY

Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

DLPN

DPW Holdings, Inc.

DPW

Driven Deliveries, Inc.

DRVD

Dyadic International, Inc.

DYAI

Edesa Biotech, Inc.

EDSA

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp.

SOLO

electroCore

ECOR

eMagin

EMAN

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

NDRA

Energous

WATT

Energy Focus, Inc.

EFOI

Energy Fuels

UUUU

Enthusiast Gaming

EGLX

EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

EVLLF

Envision Solar

EVSI

Esports Entertainment Group

GMBL

Evogene

EVGN

Excellon Resources

EXLLF

Exro Technologies Inc

XRO

FAT Brands Inc.

FAT

FinCanna Capital

CALI.CN

Flux Power Holdings

FLUX

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.

FRSX

Fortress Biotech

FBIO

Freedom Holding Corp.

FRHC

Futuris

MISM

Genasys Inc.

GNSS

Genprex, Inc.

GNPX

Gigatronics

GIGA

Global Crossing Airlines

JETMF

Global Self Storage

SELF

Goldmoney Inc.

XAUMF

GOLO Mobile Inc.

GOLO

Greenbox POS

GRBX

Greenbrook TMS NeuroHealth Centers

GTMS

Grom Social Enterprises

GRMM

GSI Technology

GSIT

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc.

HEWA

Helius Medical Technologies

HSDT

Heritage Global, Inc.

HGBL

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.

HRTG

Hill Street Beverage Company Ltd.

BEER.V

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc

HOTH

Humanigen, Inc.

HGEN

iCAD

ICAD

iConsumer Corp

RWRDP

Ideal Power

IPWR

Ideanomics

IDEX

IDEAYA Biosciences

IDYA

IDW Media

IDWM

IEC Electronics

IEC

IMAC Holdings

IMAC

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

IPATF

Immunovia AB

IMMNOV

IMV Inc.

IMV

Indonesia Energy Corporation

INDO

InfuSystems

INFU

Innovative Food Holdings

IVFH

Inpixon

INPX

InspireMD

NSPR

Intellicheck, Inc.

IDN

Interlink Electronics

LINK

inTEST Corporation

INTT

Inuvo, Inc.

INUV

Issuer Direct Corporation

ISDR

JanOne Inc.

JAN

Jerash Holdings

JRSH

Kandi Technologies

KNDI

Killi Ltd.

MYID

Kindred Biosciences

KIN

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc.

KTRA

Know Labs, Inc.

KNWN

Kontrol Energy Corp.

KNRLF

KULR Technology Group

KULR

Lantern Pharma

LTRN

Leatt Corporation

LEAT

Lexaria Bioscience

LXRP

LifeQuest World Corporation

LQWC

LifeVantage

LFVN

LightPath Technologies

LPTH

Lightwave Logic

LWLG

Limbach Holdings, Inc.

LMB

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

LCTX

LiveXLive Media, Inc.

LIVX

Lomiko Metals Inc.

LMRMF

Mace Security International, Inc.

MACE

Magal Security Systems Ltd.

MAGS

Mako Mining

MAKOF

Mama Mancini's

MMMB

Manitex International Inc

MNTX

Marrone Bio Innovations

MBII

Matinas

MTNB

Medallion Financial Corp.

MFIN

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MDP.V

Mene

MENE

Meritage Hospitality Group

MHGU

Microbix Biosystems Inc.

MBX.TO

Microbot Medical

MBOT

Milestone Scientific

MLSS

Mohawk Group

MWK

Moleculin Biotech

MBRX

Monaker Group

MKGI

MTBC, Inc.

MTBC

My Size Inc.

MYSZ

Myomo

MYO

NameSilo Technologies

URL.CN

Nanalysis Corp.

NSCI

Nano Dimension

NNDM

Nanotech Security Corp.

NTS.V

NanoViricides, Inc.

NNVC

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

NAVB

nDivision Inc.

NDVN

Nemaura Medical

NMRD

NeoGenomics

NEO

Nephros, Inc.

NEPH

NervGen Pharma Corp.

NGENF

Neubase Therapeutics, Inc.

NBSE

Newtek Business Services

NEWT

Newtopia

NEWU

Nightfood Holdings

NGTF

Nova Leap Health Corp.

NLH.V

NowRx

PRIVATE

NXT Energy Solutions

NSFDF

Oblong Inc.

OBLG

Ocugen, Inc.

OCGN

Odyssey Group International

ODYY

Odyssey Marine Exploration

OMEX

OMNIQ Corporation

OMQS

OncoCyte Corporation

OCX

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc.

ONCY

OncoSec Medical Incorporated

ONCS

One Stop Systems

OSS

OneSoft Solutions Inc.

OSS.V

OpGen

OPGN

OpSens Inc.

OPS

Optex Systems Holdings

OPXS

OptimizeRx

OPRX

Origin Agritech Limited

SEED

Orion Energy Systems

OESX

PAVmed Inc.

PAVM

Pelican Delivers

PRIVATE

Performant

PFMT

PFSweb, Inc.

PFSW

Piedmont Lithium

PLL

Plus Therapeutics, Inc.

PSTV

POET Technologies Inc

PTK.V

Predictive Oncology Inc.

POAI

Profire Energy

PFIE

Protech Home Medical Corp.

PTQQF

Quantum Computing Inc.

QUBT

Quisitive Technology Solutions

QUIS

Qumu Corporation

QUMU

Ra Medical Systems

RMED

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd

RADA

Radcom Ltd.

RDCM

RadNet, Inc.

RDNT

Rafael Holdings

RFL

Rainmaker

ANY

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.

RICK

RedHill Biopharma

RDHL

Redishred Capital Corp.

KUT

Rekor Systems, Inc

REKR

Remark Holdings

MARK

Renesola Power

SOL

Research Solutions

RSSS

Resonant Inc.

RESN

RIWI Corp.

RIWI.V

RumbleOn

RMBL

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc

SFE

Salarius Pharmaceuticals

SLRX

Sangoma Technologies

STC.V

SANUWAVE

SNWV

ShiftPixy

PIXY

Sigma Labs, Inc.

SGLB

Simulations Plus

SLP

Slinger Bag

SLBG

Smith-Midland Corporation

SMID

Soligenix, Inc.

SNGX

Sono-Tek

SOTK

Sorrento Therapeutics

SRNE

SRAX, Inc.

SRAX

Stereotaxis

STXS

Streamline Medical Group

PRIVATE

Summit Wireless Technologies

WISA

Sunworks Inc.

SUNW

Super League Gaming, Inc.

SLGG

Taronis Fuels

TRNF

The Joint Chiropractic

JYNT

The Singing Machine Company

SMDM

Theralink Technologies

OBMP

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.

THMO

Thunderbird Entertainment

TBRD.V

Timber Pharmaceuticals

TMBR

Tinybeans

TNYYF

Titan Medical

TMD

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC

TLSA

Todos Medical LTD

TOMDF

Tonix Pharmaceuticals

TNXP

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc.

TRCH

Transphorm

TGAN

Trxade Group

MEDS

Turtle Beach Corporation

HEAR

UGE International Ltd.

UGE.V

Ur-Energy Inc.

URG

US Gold Corp

USAU

US Nuclear Corporation

UCLE

Verb Technology

VERB

VerifyMe

VRME

Vertex Energy

VTNR

Victory Square Technologies

VST

Village Farms International

VFF

VIQ Solutions

VQS

VirTra, Inc.

VTSI

Vision Marine Technologies, Inc.

VMAR

VistaGen Therapeutics

VTGN

Vivos Inc.

RDGL

Volition RX Ltd

VNRX

Vox Royalty

VOX.V

Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd

VYGVF

Vuzix Corporation

VUZI

WANdisco, Inc

WANSF

Wayside Technology Group Inc

WSTG

WeedMD

WDDMF

WELL Health Technologies

WELL.TO

Weyland Tech

WEYL

WidePoint Corporation

WYY

Willow Biosciences

CANSF

Wireless Telecom Group

WTT

Workhorse Group

WKHS

Wrap Technologies

WRTC

Xinyuan Real Estate

XIN

Xpel Inc

XPEL

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp.

XTG

Yatra Online, Inc.

YTRA

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.

YTEN

ZAGG Inc

ZAGG

Zedge, Inc.

ZDGE

Zoom Telephonics

ZMTP

Zynex, Inc.

ZYXI

About LD Micro:

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LD Micro launched ldmicro.com as a portal to provide exclusive intraday information on the entire sector, including the first pure micro-cap index (LDMi) which covers stocks in North America with market capitalizations between $50 million to $300 million.

SOURCE: LD Micro



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/604096/LD-Micro--360-Companies-Set-to-Present-this-Week

