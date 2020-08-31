LD Micro - 360 Companies Set to Present this Week

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2020 / LD Micro today announced the final list of companies slated to present at the upcoming LD 500, taking place September 1st-4th, 2020, exclusively online.
"I have slept well since March," said Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.
The list of presenters in below:
1847 Goedeker
GOED
1847 Holdings LLC
EFSH
22nd Century Group, Inc.
XXII
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
ACRX
Acer Therapeutics
ACER
Acme United Corp
ACU
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
ATNM
AcuityAds
AT.TO
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc.
AEY
Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
ADIL
Aditxt Therapeutics
ADTX
Advaxis
ADXS
Aehr Test Systems
AEHR
AIkido Pharma Inc.
AIKI
AIM ImmunoTech Inc.
AIM
Air Industries Group
AIRI
Akerna
KERN
Alfi Inc.
PRIVATE
Algernon Pharmaceuticals
AGNPF
Alimera Sciences
ALIM
ALJ Regional Holdings
ALJJ
Allot
ALLT
Alpine 4 Technologies
ALPP
Altigen Communications
ATGN
American Resources Inc.
AREC
American Shared Hospital Services
AMS
AnalytixInsight Inc.
ALY
Annovis Bio
ANVS
Antibe Therapeutics
ATE.V
Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.
APEN
Applied Energetics, Inc.
AERG
Aptorum Group Limited
APM
Aqua Metals
AQMS
AquaBounty Technologies
AQB
Arch Therapeutics
ARTH
Arcimoto
FUV
Arcturus Therapeutics
ARCT
Artelo Biosciences, Inc.
ARTL
Assure Holdings
ARHH
Asure Software
ASUR
Atomera Incorporated
ATOM
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.
ATOS
AutoWeb, Inc.
AUTO
Avivagen
VIVXF
Axos Financial
AX
AYRO Inc
AYRO
AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.
AZRX
Ballantyne Strong Inc
BTN
Barfresh Food Group
BRFH
Bel Fuse, Inc.
BELFA
BELLUS Health
BLU
BIO-key International
BKYI
BioCardia, Inc.
BCDA
Biocept, Inc.
BIOC
Bioceres Crop Solution
BIOX
BioHiTech Global
BHTG
BioLargo, Inc.
BLGO
Biolase, Inc.
BIOL
Biomerica
BMRA
BioSig Technologies
BSGM
BioSyent Inc.
RX.V
BK Technologies
BKTI
BlackBoxStocks, Inc.
BLBX
Blink Charging
BLNK
BlueCity
BLCT
Blueknight
BKEP
Boxlight Corporation
BOXL
Bridgeline
BLIN
Bright Mountain Media
BMTM
C-Bond Systems
CBNT
Caladrius Biosciences
CLBS
Calmare Therapeutics
CTTC
Calyxt, Inc.
CLXT
Camtek Ltd.
CAMT
Can B Corp.
CANB
Can-Fite BioPharma, Ltd.
CANF
Capricor Therapeutics
CAPR
Capstone Turbine
CPST
CEL-SCI Corporation
CVM
Celsius Holdings, Inc.
CELH
CEMATRIX Corporation
CVX.V
Cemtrex, Inc.
CETX
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
CSSE
ChromaDex
CDXC
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
CTXR
Cleanspark
CLSK
ClearOne Communications Inc.
CLRO
CloudMD Software
DOCRF
CLPS Incorporation
CLPS
Compass Diversified Holdings
CODI
Converge Technology Solutions
CTS
Conversion Labs
CVLB
Crown EK
CRKN
CTG
CTG
Cure Pharmaceutical
CURR
CynergisTek, Inc.
CTEK
Cytosorbents Corporation
CTSO
Data443 Risk Mitigation
ATDS
Delcath Systems Inc.
DCTH
Diginex
JFK
Digirad Corporation
DRAD
Digital Ally
DGLY
Dolphin Entertainment Inc.
DLPN
DPW Holdings, Inc.
DPW
Driven Deliveries, Inc.
DRVD
Dyadic International, Inc.
DYAI
Edesa Biotech, Inc.
EDSA
ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp.
SOLO
electroCore
ECOR
eMagin
EMAN
ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.
NDRA
Energous
WATT
Energy Focus, Inc.
EFOI
Energy Fuels
UUUU
Enthusiast Gaming
EGLX
EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.
EVLLF
Envision Solar
EVSI
Esports Entertainment Group
GMBL
Evogene
EVGN
Excellon Resources
EXLLF
Exro Technologies Inc
XRO
FAT Brands Inc.
FAT
FinCanna Capital
CALI.CN
Flux Power Holdings
FLUX
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.
FRSX
Fortress Biotech
FBIO
Freedom Holding Corp.
FRHC
Futuris
MISM
Genasys Inc.
GNSS
Genprex, Inc.
GNPX
Gigatronics
GIGA
Global Crossing Airlines
JETMF
Global Self Storage
SELF
Goldmoney Inc.
XAUMF
GOLO Mobile Inc.
GOLO
Greenbox POS
GRBX
Greenbrook TMS NeuroHealth Centers
GTMS
Grom Social Enterprises
GRMM
GSI Technology
GSIT
HealthWarehouse.com, Inc.
HEWA
Helius Medical Technologies
HSDT
Heritage Global, Inc.
HGBL
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.
HRTG
Hill Street Beverage Company Ltd.
BEER.V
Hoth Therapeutics, Inc
HOTH
Humanigen, Inc.
HGEN
iCAD
ICAD
iConsumer Corp
RWRDP
Ideal Power
IPWR
Ideanomics
IDEX
IDEAYA Biosciences
IDYA
IDW Media
IDWM
IEC Electronics
IEC
IMAC Holdings
IMAC
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
IPATF
Immunovia AB
IMMNOV
IMV Inc.
IMV
Indonesia Energy Corporation
INDO
InfuSystems
INFU
Innovative Food Holdings
IVFH
Inpixon
INPX
InspireMD
NSPR
Intellicheck, Inc.
IDN
Interlink Electronics
LINK
inTEST Corporation
INTT
Inuvo, Inc.
INUV
Issuer Direct Corporation
ISDR
JanOne Inc.
JAN
Jerash Holdings
JRSH
Kandi Technologies
KNDI
Killi Ltd.
MYID
Kindred Biosciences
KIN
Kintara Therapeutics, Inc.
KTRA
Know Labs, Inc.
KNWN
Kontrol Energy Corp.
KNRLF
KULR Technology Group
KULR
Lantern Pharma
LTRN
Leatt Corporation
LEAT
Lexaria Bioscience
LXRP
LifeQuest World Corporation
LQWC
LifeVantage
LFVN
LightPath Technologies
LPTH
Lightwave Logic
LWLG
Limbach Holdings, Inc.
LMB
Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.
LCTX
LiveXLive Media, Inc.
LIVX
Lomiko Metals Inc.
LMRMF
Mace Security International, Inc.
MACE
Magal Security Systems Ltd.
MAGS
Mako Mining
MAKOF
Mama Mancini's
MMMB
Manitex International Inc
MNTX
Marrone Bio Innovations
MBII
Matinas
MTNB
Medallion Financial Corp.
MFIN
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
MDP.V
Mene
MENE
Meritage Hospitality Group
MHGU
Microbix Biosystems Inc.
MBX.TO
Microbot Medical
MBOT
Milestone Scientific
MLSS
Mohawk Group
MWK
Moleculin Biotech
MBRX
Monaker Group
MKGI
MTBC, Inc.
MTBC
My Size Inc.
MYSZ
Myomo
MYO
NameSilo Technologies
URL.CN
Nanalysis Corp.
NSCI
Nano Dimension
NNDM
Nanotech Security Corp.
NTS.V
NanoViricides, Inc.
NNVC
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
NAVB
nDivision Inc.
NDVN
Nemaura Medical
NMRD
NeoGenomics
NEO
Nephros, Inc.
NEPH
NervGen Pharma Corp.
NGENF
Neubase Therapeutics, Inc.
NBSE
Newtek Business Services
NEWT
Newtopia
NEWU
Nightfood Holdings
NGTF
Nova Leap Health Corp.
NLH.V
NowRx
PRIVATE
NXT Energy Solutions
NSFDF
Oblong Inc.
OBLG
Ocugen, Inc.
OCGN
Odyssey Group International
ODYY
Odyssey Marine Exploration
OMEX
OMNIQ Corporation
OMQS
OncoCyte Corporation
OCX
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc.
ONCY
OncoSec Medical Incorporated
ONCS
One Stop Systems
OSS
OneSoft Solutions Inc.
OSS.V
OpGen
OPGN
OpSens Inc.
OPS
Optex Systems Holdings
OPXS
OptimizeRx
OPRX
Origin Agritech Limited
SEED
Orion Energy Systems
OESX
PAVmed Inc.
PAVM
Pelican Delivers
PRIVATE
Performant
PFMT
PFSweb, Inc.
PFSW
Piedmont Lithium
PLL
Plus Therapeutics, Inc.
PSTV
POET Technologies Inc
PTK.V
Predictive Oncology Inc.
POAI
Profire Energy
PFIE
Protech Home Medical Corp.
PTQQF
Quantum Computing Inc.
QUBT
Quisitive Technology Solutions
QUIS
Qumu Corporation
QUMU
Ra Medical Systems
RMED
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd
RADA
Radcom Ltd.
RDCM
RadNet, Inc.
RDNT
Rafael Holdings
RFL
Rainmaker
ANY
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.
RICK
RedHill Biopharma
RDHL
Redishred Capital Corp.
KUT
Rekor Systems, Inc
REKR
Remark Holdings
MARK
Renesola Power
SOL
Research Solutions
RSSS
Resonant Inc.
RESN
RIWI Corp.
RIWI.V
RumbleOn
RMBL
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc
SFE
Salarius Pharmaceuticals
SLRX
Sangoma Technologies
STC.V
SANUWAVE
SNWV
ShiftPixy
PIXY
Sigma Labs, Inc.
SGLB
Simulations Plus
SLP
Slinger Bag
SLBG
Smith-Midland Corporation
SMID
Soligenix, Inc.
SNGX
Sono-Tek
SOTK
Sorrento Therapeutics
SRNE
SRAX, Inc.
SRAX
Stereotaxis
STXS
Streamline Medical Group
PRIVATE
Summit Wireless Technologies
WISA
Sunworks Inc.
SUNW
Super League Gaming, Inc.
SLGG
Taronis Fuels
TRNF
The Joint Chiropractic
JYNT
The Singing Machine Company
SMDM
Theralink Technologies
OBMP
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.
THMO
Thunderbird Entertainment
TBRD.V
Timber Pharmaceuticals
TMBR
Tinybeans
TNYYF
Titan Medical
TMD
Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
TLSA
Todos Medical LTD
TOMDF
Tonix Pharmaceuticals
TNXP
Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc.
TRCH
Transphorm
TGAN
Trxade Group
MEDS
Turtle Beach Corporation
HEAR
UGE International Ltd.
UGE.V
Ur-Energy Inc.
URG
US Gold Corp
USAU
US Nuclear Corporation
UCLE
Verb Technology
VERB
VerifyMe
VRME
Vertex Energy
VTNR
Victory Square Technologies
VST
Village Farms International
VFF
VIQ Solutions
VQS
VirTra, Inc.
VTSI
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc.
VMAR
VistaGen Therapeutics
VTGN
Vivos Inc.
RDGL
Volition RX Ltd
VNRX
Vox Royalty
VOX.V
Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd
VYGVF
Vuzix Corporation
VUZI
WANdisco, Inc
WANSF
Wayside Technology Group Inc
WSTG
WeedMD
WDDMF
WELL Health Technologies
WELL.TO
Weyland Tech
WEYL
WidePoint Corporation
WYY
Willow Biosciences
CANSF
Wireless Telecom Group
WTT
Workhorse Group
WKHS
Wrap Technologies
WRTC
Xinyuan Real Estate
XIN
Xpel Inc
XPEL
Xtra-Gold Resources Corp.
XTG
Yatra Online, Inc.
YTRA
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.
YTEN
ZAGG Inc
ZAGG
Zedge, Inc.
ZDGE
Zoom Telephonics
ZMTP
Zynex, Inc.
ZYXI
About LD Micro:
LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.
What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).
In 2015, LD Micro launched ldmicro.com as a portal to provide exclusive intraday information on the entire sector, including the first pure micro-cap index (LDMi) which covers stocks in North America with market capitalizations between $50 million to $300 million.
