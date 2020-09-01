Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.: XFC to Live Stream Inaugural Try-Outs in Michigan on Sept 12 Live on Location at Team SFS-Scorpion Fighting System

DESTIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2020 / Duke Mountain Resources Inc. (OTC PINK:DKMR) has announced additional details regarding its first series of tryouts for the Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC"), which will take place at Team SFS-Scorpion Fighting System in Brighton, Michigan on September 12.

In response to interest from the MMA community, XFC will make live streaming available for portions of the all-day event live via social media and the XFC's official website www.xfcmma.net.

To date, over 221 athletes have submitted applications to audition in Michigan and become part of the XFC's "Young Guns" series for rising stars. Decisions on contracts and future fights will be made soon after the tryouts by XFC President Myron Molotky and the XFC Matchmaker, Eduardo Duarte.

XFC is also preparing to announce its United States television home for November's XFC 43 prior to the tryouts on September 12.

"There has been a lot of work behind the scenes to ensure that the XFC's return is a first class experience for our aspiring fighters." said Molotky. "James David Gray's gym looks terrific, and our production and merchandise partners are preparing to welcome these athletes into the fold, run them through a challenging day, and tell some of their stories to our XFC fanbase. It's a great first step on the countdown to our return in November at XFC 43"

Molotky continued "The XFC business model enables our company to grow the roster and create a following for each and every XFC fighter. The XFC roster will feature world class athletes at every stage in their careers. We are the only combat sports organization in the world that is both willing and capable to build such an exclusive roster. When the Hexagon doors close, XFC will again provide the most exciting fights from start to finish. That's what we do...period."

XFC has become a fan favorite by discovering the Next Generation of stars in mixed martial arts, many competing on the world stage today. With plans to host three tryouts in 2020 and an additional eight more in 2021, including international locations, XFC will provide the platform for hungry fighters to fill the roster in the Young Guns Series. Ultimately, the goal is to establish the path to compete in the XFC Tournament, then ultimately in the XFC SuperFight Series.

Updated information about live streaming the XFC Tryouts can be found at XFCMMA.net/Tryouts

About the Company

Duke Mountain Resources Inc. (OTC: DKMR) became a primary investor in the sports entertainment market of mixed martial arts. As the lead investor of Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc.("XFC"), DKMR became XFC and is a premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America. The Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC) is the only publicly traded independent mixed martial arts (MMA) organization in the world. XFC has partnered with one of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events on television and stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

Jim Barnes

www.XFCMMA.net

XFC Hotline:(850) 598-8828

Jim@xfcmma.net

SOURCE: Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/604204/XFC-to-Live-Stream-Inaugural-Try-Outs-in-Michigan-on-Sept-12-Live-on-Location-at-Team-SFS-Scorpion-Fighting-System