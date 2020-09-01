Intertrust Group: Intertrust to expand footprint in India with acquisition of leading corporate services provider

1 September 2020

Intertrust to acquire the business of Sameer Mittal & Associates LLP, a leading corporate services provider in India, subject to closing



Acquisition will enable Intertrust to support corporate clients looking to expand in the region

Intertrust, a global leader in providing tech-enabled fund and corporate solutions, has reached a binding agreement to acquire the corporate services business of Sameer Mittal & Associates a leading provider based in India, expanding the firm's global footprint and enabling it to more effectively support its corporate clients in the region.



Sameer Mittal & Associates, which was established in 2012, has been Intertrust's preferred corporate services partner in the region since 2016 and currently employs approximately 50 permanent members of staff. The business provides a range of administration services dedicated to servicing multinationals, private equity and funds clients. The acquisition will enable Intertrust to provide its corporate clients with a full suite of services in India in addition to serving its global clients onshore where demand is also steadily growing.



The acquisition of Sameer Mittal & Associates, which is located in New Delhi's financial and technology hub, builds on Intertrust's strategic commitment to being at the forefront of technology and will help facilitate more effective on the ground support for new and existing corporate clients.



The majority of Sameer Mittal & Associates employees will transition over to Intertrust, including Sameer Mittal, its Managing Partner, who will become Managing Director of the new operation. Sameer will report to Daniel Jaffe, Managing Director Rest of the World at Intertrust.



Daniel Jaffe, Managing Director Rest of the World, said: "Despite the current global economic turmoil caused by COVID-19, we remain focused on our growth plans and expanding our footprint wherever we see opportunities and to meet our client's direction of travel. As a business, we have witnessed growth in Asia-Pacific and today's acquisition builds on the recent opening of offices in Shenzhen, Australia, New Zealand and Abu Dhabi. On behalf of everyone at Intertrust, I would like to welcome Sameer Mittal to the business and I look forward to working with the team in India as we continue to grow and expand our corporate services offering in the region."



Sameer Mittal, Managing Partner at Sameer Mittal & Associates, added: "We are delighted to be joining Intertrust, a business we have worked with for over three years.The move is a natural progression of our existing relationship and we are happy to be part of the wider Intertrust family, a business that is already very highly regarded in the region."

