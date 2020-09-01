DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Real Estate

Aroundtown increases total buy-back volume to up to €1 billion and resolves on public share purchase offer to buyback own shares



01.09.2020 / 08:44

AROUNDTOWN INCREASES TOTAL BUY-BACK VOLUME TO UP TO €1 BILLION AND RESOLVES ON PUBLIC SHARE PURCHASE OFFER TO BUYBACK OWN SHARES

01 September 2020.

The board of directors of Aroundtown ("the Company" or "AT") resolved today, in addition to its ongoing share buy-back program as announced on 2 June 2020 to execute a public share purchase offer of up to 165 million shares of the Company against payment of a purchase price in the range of €4.6 to €5.0 per share. The acceptance period will start on 3 September 2020 and end on 16 September 2020 (24:00 CEST). The public share purchase offer will run in parallel to the existing buy-back program and the volume of the entire share buy-back executed by the Company has been set at an amount of up to €1 billion. Further details on the share purchase offer will be published in the next days on the Company's website under the following link: https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buyback/.

The decision to increase the volume of the share buy-back follows Aroundtown's successful disposal activity of which year-to-date €1 billion have been signed above book value. The opportunity to acquire its own shares at a significant discount to net asset value, fueled by disposals above book value, enable the Company to capitalize on the wide gap between the share price and actual market levels and the current operational performance of AT. The Company's conservative financial policy will be sustained under the buy-back program.

Aroundtown is currently in advance negotiations for disposals of over €1 billion, in addition to the signed €1 billion disposals year-to-date. The share buy-back program utilizes the shareholder authorization received during the OGM in the beginning of May 2020 and enables the Company to acquire up to 20% of the aggregate nominal amount of issued share capital.

Aroundtown SA (symbol: AT1), trading on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is the largest listed and highest rated (BBB+ by S&P) German commercial real estate company. Aroundtown invests in income generating quality properties with value-add potential in central locations in top tier European cities mainly in Germany/NL.

Aroundtown SA (ISIN: LU1673108939) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) established under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés, Luxembourg) under number B217868, having its registered office at 40, Rue du Curé, L-1368 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

