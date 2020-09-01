Bilia AB: Continued expansion of Bilia's strategic investment in used cars

Bilia's subsidiary Netbil Begagnat AB has opened a new facility in Skövde for sales of used cars. During the month of November another new facility in Västerås will be opened for sales of used cars. These two facilities are the latest additions to Bilia's strategic investment in sales of used cars, which includes totally seven facilities. Netbil Begagnat AB buys its cars from Bilia's other operations, but also from companies and private individuals. Via Netbil Begagnat AB, Bilia now has access to a greater range of older cars and more car brands than Bilia has been able to offer in the past.

"Bilia has over the years successfully sold newer used cars. Through this investment we are now broadening our range - of both older car models and more car brands than those included in our core business" concludes Bilia's Managing Director and CEO Per Avander.

With these two new facilities, Netbil Begagnat in Sweden and Bilia Outlet in Norway will together have seven facilities for sales of used cars. The already established facilities are located in attractive business areas in Stockholm (Kungsängen and Kungens Kurva), Malmö (Jägersro), Gothenburg (Högsbo) and Oslo (Økern). Netbil Begagnat also conducts auction sales of used cars at these locations. In Stockholm there is also a separate workshop for used cars.

Today Bilia sells about 50,000 used cars per year in the Group.

Gothenburg September 1, 2020

