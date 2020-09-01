NetAlly Announces New LinkRunner Instrument for Cost-Effective Testing of Multi-Gig and 10Gig Ethernet

LinkRunner 10G Advanced Ethernet Tester provides line-rate testing on copper and fiber networks to assure network managers and installers of infrastructure quality and capacity

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fast pace of product development at NetAlly continues with today's announcement of two new network testing hardware platforms, the LinkRunner 10G and EtherScope nXG CE (Controlled Edition). "This pace of innovative releases underscores our ability to focus on our core customers and quickly develop products that provide the visibility network professionals require," said Mike Parrottino, NetAlly CEO.



The LinkRunner 10G is an advanced Ethernet tester, with complete diagnostics for both copper and fiber network links. A pre-programed AutoTest covers OSI layers 1-7 and enables any technician to more easily find problems on high-speed networks. Customers with AllyCare (NetAlly's premium customer support service) also get access to LinkRunner 10G's network discovery features, with the ability to discover what devices are on the network, where they are connected, and their connection path.

"With the growth of edge computing and Wi-Fi 6, bandwidth demands in the access layer continue to increase. This is driving significant growth in multi-gig (1, 2.5, 5 gigabit) and 10Gig switching," Says company CTO, James Kahkoska. "Also, the growth of devices utilizing high-power PoE up to 90 watts is driving the need for tools that can prove the ability of the infrastructure to deliver the required power."

As a complement to the company's flagship network analyzer, the EtherScope nXG, LinkRunner 10G acts as a test peer for 10G performance testing. "As a kit, these two products provide the most cost-effective combination of wired and Wi-Fi testing on the market today, to validate overall network infrastructure capacity, service provider SLAs, and ensure QoS from end-to-end," claims Dan Klimke, Director of Product Marketing.

The other platform launched today is a 'controlled version' of the EtherScope nXG. The EtherScope nXG CE has been designed for use in facilities where heightened security postures restrict the use of certain features, such as Wi-Fi and packet capture. The CE version gives administrators the ability to temporarily or permanently disable select features. The Controlled Edition is ideal for military and agency use, as well as for highly secure enterprises.

About NetAlly

The NetAlly family of network test and analysis solutions have been helping network engineers and technicians better deploy, manage, and maintain today's complex wired and wireless networks for decades. Since creating the industry's first handheld network analyzer in 1993, NetAlly continues to set the standard for portable network analysis. With tools that include EtherScope nXG , AirMagnet , LinkRunner , LinkSprinter , AirCheck , and more, NetAlly simplifies the complexities of network testing, provides instant visibility for efficient problem resolution, and enables seamless collaboration between site personnel and remote experts. To learn more and see how NetAlly helps network professionals get their jobs done fast, visit https://netally.com .



Contact: Dan Klimke, NetAlly

Email: marketing@netally.com