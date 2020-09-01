News summary:

Colocation Australia announces new national service to offer wholesale customers flexible and cost-effective connectivity

ADVA's open optical transport solution optimizes network capacity for simplified provisioning and enables businesses to scale as demand grows

Wholesale offering delivers flexible links to Australian cities and Singapore

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that Colocation Australia (ColoAU), a subsidiary of 5G Networks Limited (ASX: 5GN), has deployed its FSP 3000 OpenFabric to give customers flexible and low-cost connectivity with complete freedom to adjust capacity as required. The company's new national wavelength product uses bandwidth sourced from a range of providers to offer cost-effective long-distance transport. By using ADVA's open OTN cross-connect technology, ColoAU is now able to optimize links between Australia's mainland state capital cities and Singapore to offer the lower-speed services that businesses need. Customers can select data rates ranging from 1.25Gbit/s to 50Gbit/s over OTN, Ethernet, SDH/SONET and Fibre Channel interfaces.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200901005020/en/

ADVA is helping Colocation Australia optimize network capacity and give its customers the bandwidth they need (Photo: Business Wire)

"We're using ADVA's technology to solve one of the key problems that small and medium-sized companies face. They no longer need to waste valuable resources in overprovisioning links that end up redundant or obsolete and are able to support growing bandwidth requirements driven by demand. By utilizing the ADVA FSP 3000 OpenFabric, we're able to provide elastic bandwidth offerings that can instantly be turned up or down," said Nic Tippelt, wholesale manager, ColoAU. "Our new national wavelength product lets customers take control. It empowers them to choose high-quality, secure, point-to-point connectivity that supports ever-changing capacity needs."

The ADVA FSP 3000 OpenFabric gives ColoAU and 5GN Wholesale a truly scalable end-to-end architecture and the ability to support a wide range of client interfaces for metro, inter-capital or international connectivity. It enables the company to leverage other service provider and utility networks as its own and offer a unique combination of high capacity and flexibility. The ADVA FSP 3000 OpenFabric features open OTN switching technology, which extends the delivery of bandwidth services throughout the network and eliminates the boundaries of legacy OTN solutions. With the new service, ColoAU has become the first company to use the openness, flexibility and scalability of ADVA's solution in this way.

"Our FSP 3000 OpenFabric creates an architecture that's open, disaggregated and completely future-proof. It gives ColoAU's customers the freedom to efficiently transport any mix of optical services, and scale as and when needed. By utilizing other networks to flexibly offer a wide range of wavelengths, the company is empowering enterprises across Australia to harness the ideal connectivity for their business needs," commented Erik Lindberg, VP, sales, APAC, ADVA. "ColoAU's new national wavelength product provides businesses across Australia and Singapore with an entirely new way to access the capacity they require. It enables them to seize new opportunities without major risk and eliminates wasted capacity and unnecessary cost."

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

About 5G Networks and Colocation Australia

Colocation Australia is a subsidiary company of 5G Networks. 5G Networks (ASX: 5GN) is a licenced telecommunications carrier operating across Australia. Our mission is to be Australia's partner of choice for unifying a seamless digital experience for our customers across data connectivity, cloud and data centre services, underpinned by expert managed services in the business and wholesale markets. 5G Networks currently owns and operates its own nationwide highspeed data network with points of presence in all major Australian capital cities. www.5gnetworks.com.au.

Published by:

ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany

www.adva.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200901005020/en/

Contacts:

For press:

Gareth Spence

t +44 1904 699 358

public-relations@adva.com



For investors:

Stephan Rettenberger

t +49 89 890 665 854

investor-relations@adva.com