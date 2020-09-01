ASTRO Gaming, the leader in premium video gaming equipment, today unveiled the second generation of the studio's award-winning ASTRO A20 Wireless Gaming Headset. Professionally tuned to deliver audiophile-grade gaming performance, the ASTRO A20 is a multi-purpose headset featuring premium quality design, comfort and wireless connectivity at an accessible price point.

In addition to the A20 Gaming Headset, ASTRO Gaming is introducing the A20 Wireless Gen 2 USB Transmitter designed for Xbox consoles and PlayStation. One USB transmitter for Xbox consoles or PlayStation is included with each A20 Headset, or available for purchase separately. For multi-platform A20 gamers, adding a second USB Transmitter allows for the pairing of a single headset with multiple consoles.

"We are excited to launch a new generation of our A20 headset which features full compatibility with Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5," said Aron Drayer, VP of Marketing for ASTRO Gaming. "The A20 delivers the sound quality, comfort and durability gamers expect from ASTRO with excellent wireless performance and multi-platform potential at an attractive price."

The Gen 2 A20 Headset features a host of improvements from the previous generation:

ASTRO Comfort and Quality Engineered for marathon gaming sessions, the ASTRO A20 is comfortable, durable, lightweight and easily adjustable.

Engineered for marathon gaming sessions, the ASTRO A20 is comfortable, durable, lightweight and easily adjustable. ASTRO Audio V2 Designed to produce detailed, true-to-life game audio, ASTRO Audio V2 provides a natural, smooth sound through an extended frequency range. Tuned for Gaming to deliver non-fatiguing highs, clear mids and distortion-free bass.

Designed to produce detailed, true-to-life game audio, ASTRO Audio V2 provides a natural, smooth sound through an extended frequency range. Tuned for Gaming to deliver non-fatiguing highs, clear mids and distortion-free bass. 15m Wireless Range The ASTRO A20 features 2.4GHz technology that provides secure wireless connectivity and up to 15m (50 ft) of wireless range.

The ASTRO A20 features 2.4GHz technology that provides secure wireless connectivity and up to 15m (50 ft) of wireless range. Battery Life Play for extended sessions with 15+ hours of battery life. Recharge the headset using the included USB-C to USB-A cable.

Play for extended sessions with 15+ hours of battery life. Recharge the headset using the included USB-C to USB-A cable. Flip to Mute Mic The ASTRO A20's highly precise boom mic offers Flip to Mute functionality which mutes voice output and conveniently stows the microphone when not in use.

The ASTRO A20's highly precise boom mic offers Flip to Mute functionality which mutes voice output and conveniently stows the microphone when not in use. EQ Presets Three EQ mode presets are available, including ASTRO which is tuned with precise bass for general gaming; PRO is tuned for precise mid and high detail for streaming and pro gaming; STUDIO is neutral for accuracy and best for movies and music.

The ASTRO A20 Gaming Headset Gen 2 is available for pre-order now for $119.99 USD from ASTRO Gaming and major participating retailers, shipping in October 2020. The ASTRO A20 Gen 2 USB Transmitter will be available in October of 2020 for $19.99 USD.

About ASTRO Gaming

ASTRO Gaming, creates premium video gaming equipment and lifestyle products for professional gamers, leagues, and gaming prosumers. ASTRO Gaming was spun-off from design powerhouse ASTRO Studios, known in the gaming world for designing the Xbox 360, along with Alienware and HP Gaming PCs. ASTRO Gaming produces a line of gamer-centric products that support the rapidly growing gaming community. All ASTRO Gaming products are available at astrogaming.com. Connect with ASTRO Gaming on Twitter @ASTROGaming, Instagram or our blog.

ASTRO Gaming is a brand of Logitech International. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI).

