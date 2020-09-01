Edgar, Dunn Company (EDC), an independent, global strategy consulting firm specialising in payments and digital financial services, today announced the promotion of Grégoire Toussaint to Director.

Grégoire will join Pascal Burg as a Director in EDC's Paris office and will assume the market lead for France and will jointly lead EDC's Travel payments practice.

"Grégoire has been an integral part of EDC's success over the last 15 years, having joined the firm in November 2005 as a consultant and he has gained a deep experience in business strategy for financial services clients in Asia, Europe, Middle East and the Americas", said Peter Sidenius, CEO at Edgar, Dunn Company.

"I am delighted at the opportunity to lead our Paris office and co-lead our travel payments practice with Pascal Burg. With the close cooperation of my colleagues across the world, I intend to leverage our unique positioning of strong payment expertise and international coverage to best serve our clients in France, across Europe and globally", indicated Gregoire Toussaint, Director at Edgar, Dunn Company.

Grégoire has worked in EDC's London, Sydney and Paris offices and gained global experience within payments. He has gained extensive knowledge of both retail and B2B payments, including card products, instant and alternative forms of payments while working with a wide range of organisations in the payments space including central banks, international and domestic payment schemes, issuers, acquirers, merchants and payment providers.

His areas of expertise include strategy development, strategic planning, market analysis and market entry strategy, product development and business case development. Grégoire has in-depth expertise in the travel and retail payments space, working extensively with both demand-side clients (e.g. airlines, hotels, rail operators, luxury and omnichannel merchants) and supply-side clients (e.g. schemes, issuers, omnichannel payment providers).

Grégoire regularly contributes to leading publications, such as EDC's Advanced Payments Report, and is a frequent conference speaker and chairman at events focused on payments and cards business such as the MRC, Trustech and Commercial Payments International.

Grégoire holds a Masters in Applied Mathematics and Computer Sciences from Grenoble Institute of Technology in France and Barcelona Tech (UPC) in Spain.

