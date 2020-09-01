Nasdaq Riga decided on September 1, 2020 to immediately apply an additional reason for applied observation status to AS "VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA" (VSS1R, ISIN LV0000100485) considering that AS "VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA" has failed to submit its interim report of the first six months of 2020 by September 1, 2020. Therefore the observation status to AS "VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA" will be applied also in accordance with Nasdaq Riga Listing and Disclosure rules Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 5, which stipulates that the Issuer shall be placed on observation status if it fails to disclose the information to be disclosed on a regular basis as specified herein in due time and manner. The observation status which was applied on June 18, 2019 and May 5, 2020 is still in force. The purpose of assigning observation status is to alert the market participants. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.