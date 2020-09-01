DJ Epazz, Inc.: Epazz DeskFlex Signs Up an Average of 5 New Customers Per Week for Its Desk Booking Software, as Companies Return to the Office After COVID-19 Lockdowns

Epazz, Inc. Epazz, Inc.: Epazz DeskFlex Signs Up an Average of 5 New Customers Per Week for Its Desk Booking Software, as Companies Return to the Office After COVID-19 Lockdowns 01-Sep-2020 / 09:00 CET/CEST Epazz DeskFlex Signs Up an Average of 5 New Customers Per Week for Its Desk Booking Software, as Companies Return to the Office After COVID-19 Lockdowns Epazz DeskFlex desk booking software receives an influx of new customers in compliance with social distancing policies CHICAGO-- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Epazz, Inc., DeskFlex (OTC: EPAZ), a mission-critical cloud computing software provider company, confirmed today that DeskFlex desk booking software is signing up about five new customers per week. The company receives strong interest from enterprises, governments, nonprofits, and hospitals. This increase in sales will be seen in the third quarter financials. DeskFlex meeting room booking software [1] continuously adds new features and functions that help public and private organizations, schools, and enterprises transition to the "new normal" during the COVID-19 pandemic. DeskFlex meeting room scheduling software recently added COVID-compliant features, including the Thermal Scanner, Mask Detection, Social Distancing Survey, Contact Tracing [2], Automatic Desk Sanitation, Dynamic Scheduling, Capacity Limits, and Visitor Management. DeskFlex helps offices and schools prevent infection within the vicinity. DeskFlex's room scheduling system [3] can also quickly facilitate the Contact Tracing process in case of an outbreak. The complementary devices-such as Contactless Room Display, the FlexCube, Bluetooth Beacons, and the Lobby Kiosks-assist in the software's functionality. Since June, DeskFlex has received subsequent requests for product demonstrations and software training as well as increased subscriptions. The DeskFlex room booking system ensures that their software features and hardware components comply with COVID-19 measures required by health departments around the world. DeskFlex desk booking software anticipates a rising trend for an interactive business software solution that secures employee health and safety. Founded in 1997, DeskFlex is a pioneer in desk booking software, conference room booking [1], and remote working concepts. For over 20 years, DeskFlex continually improves to meet the demands and challenges of various organizations in a different era. According to Shaun Passley, PhD, CEO of Epazz, Inc., "We are gratified to announce that our team is now working overtime to cater to different organizations that request customized DeskFlex anti-COVID features and help them return to work or back to school safely." About DeskFlex.com [4] DeskFlex is a desk booking solution [5] and room reservation software for conference rooms, workspaces, desks, car parking spaces, equipment, hoteling, and HotDesking that helps office managers accommodate the occasional needs of mobile workers while reducing rent and facility costs. DeskFlex lets employees reserve space in advance or claim desks right away. It adjusts the telephone switch (PBX) so calls ring at the "desk du jour." DeskFlex includes check-in, point-and-click floor maps, a web browser, a local kiosk, Outlook integration, and conference room scheduling. About Epazz, Inc. (www.epazz.com) Epazz, Inc., is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS v3.0 is a complete web-based software package for small- to mid-size businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and higher education institutions. BoxesOS provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz's other products are K9Sky kennel software [6] and the Provitrac applicant tracking system [7]. SAFE HARBOR This is the Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," and "continue" (or the negation thereof) or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Epazz, Inc., assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating these forward-looking statements. It has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Epazz, Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Epazz, Inc.'s, public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC market filings, which contain general business information about the company's operations, results of operations, and risks associated with the company and its operations. CONTACT For more information, please contact Investor Relations investors@epazz.net (312) 955-8161 www.epazz.com Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 