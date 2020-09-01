The solar plant is expected to have a capacity of up to 60 MW and will be located at the 100 MW Gorou Banda thermal power station commissioned in 2017.Niger's Council of Ministers has adopted a decree stating a solar power station at Gorou Banda near Niamey, the country's capital, to be of public utility. The project had already been declared of public utility in October 2018, but at the time its planned capacity was 20 MW. The new project will instead have an expected capacity ranging from 30 MW to 60 MW. "This procedure will provide for the space necessary for the installation of the photovoltaic ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...