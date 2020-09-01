Altus Strategies Plc: Grant of Share Options and PDMR Notification

DIDCOT, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2020 / Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS & TSX-V:ALTS) announces that it has granted share options ("Share Options") to acquire an aggregate of 5,100,000 ordinary shares of £0.05 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to certain directors and employees of the Company. The exercise price of the Share Options is £0.7315 per Ordinary Share, representing a 10% premium to the closing price of the Ordinary Shares as at the close of AIM on 28 August 2020. The Share Options are exercisable for five years. Details of the grants are set out in Tables 1 and 2 below.

Table 1. Share Option Summary

Date of grant 28 August 2020 Exercise price £0.7315 Closing (AIM) market price on date of grant £0.6650 Number of Ordinary Shares subject to Share Options granted 5,100,000 Option validity period 5 years Option vesting period Up to 18 months

The Share Options have been granted under the Company's 2019 Enterprise Management Incentive ("EMI") Share Option scheme and its 2019 Non-EMI Share Option Scheme as adopted by shareholders at its Annual General Meeting in June 2020. Included within the Share Options are Share Options to purchase 4,500,000 Ordinary Shares granted to Directors and Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR"). The balance of the Share Options (to purchase 600,000 Ordinary Shares) were granted to Company employees.

Table 2: Share Options Granted to Directors and PDMRs

PDRM Position Number of Ordinary Shares subject to Share Options granted Number of Ordinary Shares subject to Share Options granted as a percentage of the Company's current issued share capital David Netherway Non-Executive Chairman 400,000 0.57% Steven Poulton Chief Executive Officer & Director 1,000,000 1.43% Matthew Grainger Executive Director 800,000 1.14% Robert Milroy* Non-Executive Director 300,000 0.43% Michael Winn Non-Executive Director 250,000 0.36% Karim Nasr Non-Executive Director 250,000 0.36% Martin Keylock Chief Financial Officer 300,000 0.43% Alister Hume Business Development Manager 300,000 0.43% Sandra Bates General Counsel 300,000 0.43% William Slater VP Operations 300,000 0.43% Richard Belcher VP Exploration 300,000 0.43% Total 4,500,000 6.42% Notes: * granted in the name of Milroy Capital Ltd Percentages subject to rounding

Share Option Vesting Conditions

For executive directors and employees, the Share Options vest in two equal tranches after 12 months and after 18 months. For non-executive directors, the Share Options vest in two equal tranches immediately and after 12 months.

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PMDRS and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 1. David Netherway 2. Steven Poulton 3. Matthew Grainger 4. Robert Milroy (Milroy Capital Ltd) 5. Michael Winn 6. Karim Nasr 7. Martin Keylock 8. Alister Hume 9. Sandra Bates 10. William Slater 11. Richard Belcher 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman Chief Executive Officer Executive Director Non-executive Director Non-executive Director Non-executive Director Chief Financial Officer Business Development Manager Legal Counsel VP Operations VP Exploration b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Altus Strategies plc b) LEI 2138001P93D9LMFIUA28 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii each type of transaction; (iii each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 0.05 pence each b) Identification code GB00BJ9TYB96 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of Share Options d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price for all grants £0.7315 Volumes 1. 400,000 2. 1,000,000 3. 800,000 4. 300,000 5. 250,000 6. 250,000 7. 300,000 8. 300,000 9. 300,000 10. 300,000 11. 300,000 e) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Share Options: 5,100,000 Exercise price: £0.7315 f) Date of the transactions 28 August 2020 g) Place of the transactions Off market

Market Abuse Regulation Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") until the release of this announcement.

