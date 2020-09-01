Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Goldpreis im Rallymodus: Einstieg nicht verpassen bei dieser spottbilligen Goldaktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 4739 ISIN: GB00BYT26M80 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
01.09.2020 | 12:32
255 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Altus Strategies Plc: Grant of Share Options and PDMR Notification

DIDCOT, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2020 / Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS & TSX-V:ALTS) announces that it has granted share options ("Share Options") to acquire an aggregate of 5,100,000 ordinary shares of £0.05 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to certain directors and employees of the Company. The exercise price of the Share Options is £0.7315 per Ordinary Share, representing a 10% premium to the closing price of the Ordinary Shares as at the close of AIM on 28 August 2020. The Share Options are exercisable for five years. Details of the grants are set out in Tables 1 and 2 below.

Table 1. Share Option Summary

Date of grant

28 August 2020

Exercise price

£0.7315

Closing (AIM) market price on date of grant

£0.6650

Number of Ordinary Shares subject to Share Options granted

5,100,000

Option validity period

5 years

Option vesting period

Up to 18 months

The Share Options have been granted under the Company's 2019 Enterprise Management Incentive ("EMI") Share Option scheme and its 2019 Non-EMI Share Option Scheme as adopted by shareholders at its Annual General Meeting in June 2020. Included within the Share Options are Share Options to purchase 4,500,000 Ordinary Shares granted to Directors and Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR"). The balance of the Share Options (to purchase 600,000 Ordinary Shares) were granted to Company employees.

Table 2: Share Options Granted to Directors and PDMRs

PDRM

Position

Number of Ordinary Shares subject to Share Options granted

Number of Ordinary Shares subject to Share Options granted as a percentage of the Company's current issued share capital

David Netherway

Non-Executive Chairman

400,000

0.57%

Steven Poulton

Chief Executive Officer & Director

1,000,000

1.43%

Matthew Grainger

Executive Director

800,000

1.14%

Robert Milroy*

Non-Executive Director

300,000

0.43%

Michael Winn

Non-Executive Director

250,000

0.36%

Karim Nasr

Non-Executive Director

250,000

0.36%

Martin Keylock

Chief Financial Officer

300,000

0.43%

Alister Hume

Business Development Manager

300,000

0.43%

Sandra Bates

General Counsel

300,000

0.43%

William Slater

VP Operations

300,000

0.43%

Richard Belcher

VP Exploration

300,000

0.43%

Total

4,500,000

6.42%

Notes: * granted in the name of Milroy Capital Ltd

Percentages subject to rounding

Share Option Vesting Conditions

For executive directors and employees, the Share Options vest in two equal tranches after 12 months and after 18 months. For non-executive directors, the Share Options vest in two equal tranches immediately and after 12 months.

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PMDRS and persons closely associated with them.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

1. David Netherway

2. Steven Poulton

3. Matthew Grainger

4. Robert Milroy (Milroy Capital Ltd)

5. Michael Winn

6. Karim Nasr

7. Martin Keylock

8. Alister Hume

9. Sandra Bates

10. William Slater

11. Richard Belcher

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

  1. Chairman
  2. Chief Executive Officer
  3. Executive Director
  4. Non-executive Director
  5. Non-executive Director
  6. Non-executive Director
  7. Chief Financial Officer
  8. Business Development Manager
  9. Legal Counsel
  10. VP Operations
  11. VP Exploration

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Altus Strategies plc

b)

LEI

2138001P93D9LMFIUA28

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii each type of transaction; (iii each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 0.05 pence each

b)

Identification code

GB00BJ9TYB96

c)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of Share Options

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price for all grants £0.7315

Volumes

1. 400,000

2. 1,000,000

3. 800,000

4. 300,000

5. 250,000

6. 250,000

7. 300,000

8. 300,000

9. 300,000

10. 300,000

11. 300,000

e)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

Share Options: 5,100,000

Exercise price: £0.7315

f)

Date of the transactions

28 August 2020

g)

Place of the transactions

Off market

For further information you are invited to visit the Company's website www.altus-strategies.com or contact:

Altus Strategies Plc

Steven Poulton, Chief Executive

Tel: +44 (0) 1235 511 767

E: info@altus-strategies.com

SP Angel (Nominated Adviser)

Richard Morrison / Soltan Tagiev

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

SP Angel (Broker)

Abigail Wayne / Richard Parlons

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0471

Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR & IR)

Georgia Colkin / Charles Goodwin / Henry Wilkinson

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3004 9512

E: altus@yellowjerseypr.com

About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus Strategies is a London (AIM: ALS) and Toronto (TSX-V: ALTS) listed mining royalty company generating a diversified and precious metal focused portfolio of assets. The Company's focus on Africa and differentiated approach, of generating royalties on its own discoveries as well as through financings and acquisitions with third parties, has attracted key institutional investor backing. The Company engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimise its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.

TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Market Abuse Regulation Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") until the release of this announcement.

**END**

SOURCE: Altus Strategies Plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/604235/Grant-of-Share-Options-and-PDMR-Notification

ALTUS STRATEGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.