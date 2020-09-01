Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Goldpreis im Rallymodus: Einstieg nicht verpassen bei dieser spottbilligen Goldaktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 876817 ISIN: GB0000320472 Ticker-Symbol: 4A0 
Frankfurt
01.09.20
08:12 Uhr
0,006 Euro
-0,019
-76,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANGLESEY MINING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANGLESEY MINING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.09.2020 | 13:03
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Admission to listing and Total Voting Rights

ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Admission to listing and Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, August 28

Confirmation of placing and admission to listing of shares

Anglesey Mining plc notifies that the placing to an institution of 12,500,000 new ordinary shares, representing approximately 6.7% of the company's current issued share capital, at 1.6 pence per share to raise a total of £200,000 gross has been concluded and that the shares were admitted for trading on 28 August 2020. Incoming Investors also received an equal number of unlisted warrants with a term of 12 months to subscribe for new ordinary shares at an exercise price of 1.8p.

Following this allotment the issued ordinary share capital of the company is 199,475,732 ordinary shares of 1 pence each with voting rights; there are no shares held in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations which will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the company, or any change to that interest, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Bill Hooley, Chief Executive +44 (0)7785-572517

Danesh Varma, Finance Director +44 (0)7740-932766

ANGLESEY MINING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.