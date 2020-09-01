ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Admission to listing and Total Voting Rights

Confirmation of placing and admission to listing of shares

Anglesey Mining plc notifies that the placing to an institution of 12,500,000 new ordinary shares, representing approximately 6.7% of the company's current issued share capital, at 1.6 pence per share to raise a total of £200,000 gross has been concluded and that the shares were admitted for trading on 28 August 2020. Incoming Investors also received an equal number of unlisted warrants with a term of 12 months to subscribe for new ordinary shares at an exercise price of 1.8p.

Following this allotment the issued ordinary share capital of the company is 199,475,732 ordinary shares of 1 pence each with voting rights; there are no shares held in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations which will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the company, or any change to that interest, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

